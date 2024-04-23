EthosEnergy Wins O&M Contract to Manage Six Power Assets in Mexico

HOUSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EthosEnergy has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to provide third-party O&M services for the care, custody and control of six power plants in Mexico. The contract has an initial term of five years with an option to renew.

EthosEnergy's comprehensive and scalable O&M solutions allow the company to take complete purview over a plant's assets, using trusted processes and strategies to provide safe, compliant, and profitable operations. Throughout its history, EthosEnergy has managed over 100 facilities and more than 40 gigawatts (GW) of power generation, including several power plants in Mexico.

The contract win is significant for EthosEnergy as the company continues to grow its international O&M business and its presence in Latin America. The contract adds 3.9GW of capacity into EthosEnergy's O&M portfolio within the six plants, located in the northern region of Mexico.

EthosEnergy will work closely with the Owner over the next several months to transition the six plants into the portfolio.

"We are proud to be chosen as long-term partners in recognition of the depth of our O&M experience and track record of successfully operating across the energy sector," said Luis Vintimilla, Vice President of Business Development for Ethos Energy. "The contract reinforces EthosEnergy's position as a rising leader of O&M full-service solutions. We look forward to the successful transition and operations of the awarded plants as well as continued international business growth."

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more. For more information, visit www.ethosenergy.com.

