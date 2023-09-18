Ethoxylates Market Forecasts Robust Growth of 4.4% CAGR, Valuation to Reach $16.34 Billion by 2027 with Asia-Pacific as Fastest-Growing Region

The "Ethoxylates Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethoxylates market is poised for steady growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from $13.10 billion in 2022 to $13.76 billion in 2023, according to a recent report. The market is projected to further expand to $16.34 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Ethoxylates, a key chemical compound, are created by adding epoxides/ethylene oxide (EO) to substrates such as alcohol, acid, amine, or vegetable oils. They find extensive applications in personal care products like toothpaste, shampoo, shower gel, and cosmetics.

Key Highlights:

Major Players : Leading companies in the ethoxylates market include BASF, Huntsman International LLC., Clariant AG, Sasol Limited, Ineos Group Ltd., Nouryon, Evonik Industries, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Shell PLC., Stepan Company, Dow Chemical Company, India Glycols Ltd., Solvay, Arkema SA, SABIC, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with an increase in demand from the oil and gas industry being a significant driver.

: is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with an increase in demand from the oil and gas industry being a significant driver. Product Innovation: Companies are focusing on product innovation to strengthen their positions in the market. For example, EVONIK launched isotridecyl alcohol (ITDA) in 2020, a key ingredient in the production of surface-active compounds (ethoxylates).

The ethoxylates market report provides comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market segments, trends, and opportunities. It offers valuable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with comprehensive coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the impact of COVID-19 and its response in the market.

Assess the influence of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its effects on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment and outperform competitors using forecast data.

Benchmark your performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable data and analysis.

The ethoxylates market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand from various industries and ongoing product innovations. For a deeper understanding of this market, access the complete report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ethoxylates Market Characteristics



3. Ethoxylates Market Trends And Strategies



4. Ethoxylates Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Ethoxylates Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Ethoxylates Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Ethoxylates Market



5. Ethoxylates Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Ethoxylates Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Ethoxylates Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Ethoxylates Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Ethoxylates Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Alcohol

Fatty Amine

Fatty Acid

Ethyl Ester

Glyceride

Other Products

6.2. Global Ethoxylates Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Household And Personal Care

Institutional And Industrial Cleaning

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Other Applications

6.3. Global Ethoxylates Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Detergents

Personal Care

Ointments And Emulsions

Herbicides

Insecticides

Foam Control And Wetting Agents

Lubricants And Emulsifiers

Other End-Uses

7. Ethoxylates Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ethoxylates Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ethoxylates Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

