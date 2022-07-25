Ethyl Acetate Market: APAC to account for 82% market share

The rivalry between vendors is intense, which compels them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their market share and seize new market opportunities. The competition between vendors may force them to reduce the cost of their products, which will negatively affect their margins and market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB, and Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing demand for ethyl acetate from the food processing industry, rising penetration of personal care products in emerging markets, and a rise in demand for ethyl acetate in construction materials will offer immense growth opportunities, volatile nature of natural ingredients, increased exposure to macroeconomic factors, and strict government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global ethyl acetate market is segmented as below:

Application

Coatings



Personal Care



Food And Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Others

The coatings segment will have the largest share in the market. The increasing use of ethyl acetate in various coating formulations such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosics, acrylics, and vinyl is driving the segment's growth. In addition, the growth of end-user industries such as construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and automobiles is further accelerating the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

82% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing use of food flavors as an active ingredient in snacks and other edible items is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, rapid industrialization and urbanization are fostering the growth of the ethyl acetate market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ethyl acetate market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ethyl acetate market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ethyl acetate market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ethyl Acetate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ethyl acetate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ethyl acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethyl acetate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethyl acetate market vendors

Ethyl Acetate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2021-2025 1020 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 82% Key consumer countries China, India, Indonesia, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB, and Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 18: Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 20: Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 22: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 24: Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 49: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Celanese Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Daicel Corp.

Exhibit 54: Daicel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Daicel Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Daicel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 58: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 63: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 64: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 65: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.7 Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 79: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 80: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 82: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB

Exhibit 84: SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB - Overview



Exhibit 85: SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB - Product and service



Exhibit 86: SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB - Key news



Exhibit 87: SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB - Key offerings

10.12 Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 90: Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

