Ethyl Acetate Market: APAC to account for 82% market share

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethyl Acetate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 1,020 thousand tons between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.25% in 2021 with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. APAC is expected to account for 82% of the global market share. The increasing demand for processed food, especially in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Australia, and Japan is creating high growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. Understand the scope of this report. Download a PDF sample of the report here
The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Most of the large and established vendors sell and extensively distribute their products to customers across the world, and most of the small vendors are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete on parameters such as price, quality, brand identity, and distribution channels.
The rivalry between vendors is intense, which compels them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their market share and seize new market opportunities. The competition between vendors may force them to reduce the cost of their products, which will negatively affect their margins and market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio identifies Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB, and Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants.
Although the increasing demand for ethyl acetate from the food processing industry, rising penetration of personal care products in emerging markets, and a rise in demand for ethyl acetate in construction materials will offer immense growth opportunities, volatile nature of natural ingredients, increased exposure to macroeconomic factors, and strict government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Application
- Coatings
- Personal Care
- Food And Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
The coatings segment will have the largest share in the market. The increasing use of ethyl acetate in various coating formulations such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosics, acrylics, and vinyl is driving the segment's growth. In addition, the growth of end-user industries such as construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and automobiles is further accelerating the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
82% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing use of food flavors as an active ingredient in snacks and other edible items is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, rapid industrialization and urbanization are fostering the growth of the ethyl acetate market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ethyl acetate market report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ethyl acetate market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ethyl acetate market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ethyl acetate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ethyl acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ethyl acetate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethyl acetate market vendors
|
Ethyl Acetate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
1020 th tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.25
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 82%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, Indonesia, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB, and Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 18: Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 20: Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 22: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 24: Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Celanese Corp.
- Exhibit 49: Celanese Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Celanese Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Celanese Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Daicel Corp.
- Exhibit 54: Daicel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Daicel Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Daicel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Eastman Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 58: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Exhibit 63: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview
- Exhibit 64: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 75: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 79: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.11 SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB
- Exhibit 84: SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB - Overview
- Exhibit 85: SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB - Key news
- Exhibit 87: SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB - Key offerings
- 10.12 Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
