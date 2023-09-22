Ethyl Acetate Market size to grow by USD 1.32 billion between 2022 to 2027 | ALPHA CHEMIKA, Celanese Corp., Chemoxy International Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethyl Acetate Market size is projected to increase by USD 1.32 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 4.87% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ethyl acetate from the food processing industry is notably driving the ethyl acetate market. However, factor such as volatile nature of natural ingredients may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Paints and coatings, Printing ink, Process solvents, and Others), End-user (Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Food and beverages, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the ethyl acetate market incluidng ALPHA CHEMIKA, Celanese Corp., Chemoxy International Ltd., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Saiper Chemicals Pvt Ltd., SEKAB Biofuels and Chemicals AB, SEQENS GROUP, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd., and The Good Scents Co. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethyl Acetate Market 2023-2027
Ethyl Acetate Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

ALPHA CHEMIKA: The company offers ethyl acetate with an extra pure grade of 99.50 percent in 500ml, 2.5L, 5L, and in customizable packages.

Ethyl Acetate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • Paints and coatings
  • Printing ink
  • Process solvents
  • Others

End-user

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Furniture
  • Food and beverages
  • Others

Geography 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

The paints and coatings segment is expected to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. Ethyl acetate is increasingly being utilized in various coating formulations such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosic, acrylics, and vinyl. These coatings find essential uses in areas like wooden furniture and fixtures, construction and mining machinery, automotive refinishing, as well as maintenance and the marine industry.

Ethyl Acetate Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ethyl acetate market growth during the next five years
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ethyl acetate market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of ethyl acetate market companies

Ethyl Acetate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.59

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 76%

Key countries

China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ALPHA CHEMIKA, Celanese Corp., Chemoxy International Ltd., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Saiper Chemicals Pvt Ltd., SEKAB Biofuels and Chemicals AB, SEQENS GROUP, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd., and The Good Scents Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by End User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

