Ethyl Acetate Market size to grow by USD 1.32 billion between 2022 to 2027 | ALPHA CHEMIKA, Celanese Corp., Chemoxy International Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethyl Acetate Market size is projected to increase by USD 1.32 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 4.87% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ethyl acetate from the food processing industry is notably driving the ethyl acetate market. However, factor such as volatile nature of natural ingredients may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Paints and coatings, Printing ink, Process solvents, and Others), End-user (Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Food and beverages, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the ethyl acetate market incluidng ALPHA CHEMIKA, Celanese Corp., Chemoxy International Ltd., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Saiper Chemicals Pvt Ltd., SEKAB Biofuels and Chemicals AB, SEQENS GROUP, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd., and The Good Scents Co. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

ALPHA CHEMIKA: The company offers ethyl acetate with an extra pure grade of 99.50 percent in 500ml, 2.5L, 5L, and in customizable packages.

Ethyl Acetate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Paints and coatings

Printing ink

Process solvents

Others

End-user

Construction

Automotive

Furniture

Food and beverages

Others

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East & Africa

The paints and coatings segment is expected to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. Ethyl acetate is increasingly being utilized in various coating formulations such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosic, acrylics, and vinyl. These coatings find essential uses in areas like wooden furniture and fixtures, construction and mining machinery, automotive refinishing, as well as maintenance and the marine industry.

Ethyl Acetate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALPHA CHEMIKA, Celanese Corp., Chemoxy International Ltd., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Saiper Chemicals Pvt Ltd., SEKAB Biofuels and Chemicals AB, SEQENS GROUP, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd., and The Good Scents Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by End User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

