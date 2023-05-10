Ethyl Chloride Global Market Report 2023: Sector Expected to Maintain an Impressive CAGR in the Forecast Period on Account of the Widespread Use of Pesticides

May 10, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethyl Chloride Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product (Ethylene Chloride, Ethylene Dichloride), By Application (Pesticides, Dyes, Foam Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ethyl Chloride Market is expected to maintain an impressive CAGR in the forecast period on account of the widespread use of pesticides.
The increasing global population has created a need for larger agricultural produce and, at the same time, safeguarding the produce from pests, insects, and other external factors. This, in turn, has increased the consumption of pesticides. Ethyl chloride is widely used in pesticides. The growing demand for pesticides will increase the demand for ethyl chloride, thereby supporting market growth.
Ethyl chloride, which is commonly known as Chloroethane, is a chemical compound that is a flammable gas at normal temperature & pressure conditions. It has a slightly pungent odor and is an irritating gas.
Earlier, the main application of ethyl chloride was to produce Tetra Ethyl Lead (TEL), which is an anti-knock additive for gasoline. However, as people are getting more concerned about harmful air pollutants in the environment, TEL has been or is being gradually phased out, resulting in a demand decline for ethyl chloride across various countries. Like any other chlorinated hydrocarbons, ethyl chloride is mostly used as a refrigerant, an aerosol spray propellant, a blowing agent, etc., for a wide range of applications. Foam plastics comprise ethyl chloride, which acts as a major raw material. Trends in sales volumes over the past few years for plastic foam packaging have been favorable and are likely to bolster the foam plastic packaging market, which would drive the demand for ethyl chloride, thereby providing a boost to Global Ethyl Chloride Market.
Increasing Capacity Utilization for Dyes, Chemicals, and Pesticides
Global Ethyl Chloride Market was dominated by Dyes in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market in terms of the application over the forecast period. Ethyl chloride provides pragmatic ways to deliver solutions for a broad range of field applications like pest control, color enhancement in dyes, and elevation in chemical properties for a multitude of specialty chemicals. Hence the growth of Global Ethyl Chloride market is expected to surge significantly due to an increase in demand for dyes, chemicals, and pesticides across the globe in the foreseeable future.
Growing usage of Foam Plastics in a Wide Range of Applications
Chloroethane or ethyl chloride is increasingly used as a blowing agent during the manufacturing of foam plastics. Rising applications and growing usages of foam plastics in the making of thermal and acoustic insulation materials, cushioning materials, and plastic panels are driving the growth of Global Ethyl Chloride Market. A spike in demand for insulating materials is also projected to drive the demand for foam plastics resulting in boosting the demand for ethyl chloride in the future.
Recent Trends & Development
Expansion of product portfolio to attain customer acquisition is necessary for the companies to stay ahead of the competitors. The trend has been observed in the ethyl chloride industry, where the customization of products to cater to specific applications is occurring at a rapid pace to enhance product diversification and profitability. For instance, one of the widespread utilization of ethyl chloride is treating them with cellulose to produce ethylcellulose, which is used to provide an extra solid layer to the paint to avoid any wear off.
The decline in demand for a few products that require ethyl chloride as a starting material is also analyzed. For example, the usage of Tetraethyl Lead which is known to improve fuel engine efficiency, is gradually getting phased out in developed countries. Therefore, along with newer product development and customization strategies, companies are also taking steps to get rid of products whose market acceptance is getting diminished.
Report Scope:
In this report, Global Ethyl Chloride Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
Ethyl Chloride Market, By Product:
- Ethylene chloride
- Ethylene dichloride
Ethyl Chloride Market, By Application:
- Pesticides
- Dyes
- Foam Plastics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Ethyl Chloride Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook
6. North America Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook
7. Europe Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook
9. South America Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Global Ethyl Chloride Market: SWOT Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- The Linde Group
- MESA International Technologies, Inc.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Seidler Chemical Company
- Tokyo Chemical Industry (TCI) Company Limited
- Puyer (Nantong) Biopharma Co., Ltd.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
- Westlake Chemical Corporation
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tc2ju
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article