Ethyl Chloride Global Market Report 2023: Sector Expected to Maintain an Impressive CAGR in the Forecast Period on Account of the Widespread Use of Pesticides

Global Ethyl Chloride Market is expected to maintain an impressive CAGR in the forecast period on account of the widespread use of pesticides.

The increasing global population has created a need for larger agricultural produce and, at the same time, safeguarding the produce from pests, insects, and other external factors. This, in turn, has increased the consumption of pesticides. Ethyl chloride is widely used in pesticides. The growing demand for pesticides will increase the demand for ethyl chloride, thereby supporting market growth.



Ethyl chloride, which is commonly known as Chloroethane, is a chemical compound that is a flammable gas at normal temperature & pressure conditions. It has a slightly pungent odor and is an irritating gas.



Earlier, the main application of ethyl chloride was to produce Tetra Ethyl Lead (TEL), which is an anti-knock additive for gasoline. However, as people are getting more concerned about harmful air pollutants in the environment, TEL has been or is being gradually phased out, resulting in a demand decline for ethyl chloride across various countries. Like any other chlorinated hydrocarbons, ethyl chloride is mostly used as a refrigerant, an aerosol spray propellant, a blowing agent, etc., for a wide range of applications. Foam plastics comprise ethyl chloride, which acts as a major raw material. Trends in sales volumes over the past few years for plastic foam packaging have been favorable and are likely to bolster the foam plastic packaging market, which would drive the demand for ethyl chloride, thereby providing a boost to Global Ethyl Chloride Market.



Increasing Capacity Utilization for Dyes, Chemicals, and Pesticides



Global Ethyl Chloride Market was dominated by Dyes in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market in terms of the application over the forecast period. Ethyl chloride provides pragmatic ways to deliver solutions for a broad range of field applications like pest control, color enhancement in dyes, and elevation in chemical properties for a multitude of specialty chemicals. Hence the growth of Global Ethyl Chloride market is expected to surge significantly due to an increase in demand for dyes, chemicals, and pesticides across the globe in the foreseeable future.



Growing usage of Foam Plastics in a Wide Range of Applications



Chloroethane or ethyl chloride is increasingly used as a blowing agent during the manufacturing of foam plastics. Rising applications and growing usages of foam plastics in the making of thermal and acoustic insulation materials, cushioning materials, and plastic panels are driving the growth of Global Ethyl Chloride Market. A spike in demand for insulating materials is also projected to drive the demand for foam plastics resulting in boosting the demand for ethyl chloride in the future.



Recent Trends & Development



Expansion of product portfolio to attain customer acquisition is necessary for the companies to stay ahead of the competitors. The trend has been observed in the ethyl chloride industry, where the customization of products to cater to specific applications is occurring at a rapid pace to enhance product diversification and profitability. For instance, one of the widespread utilization of ethyl chloride is treating them with cellulose to produce ethylcellulose, which is used to provide an extra solid layer to the paint to avoid any wear off.

The decline in demand for a few products that require ethyl chloride as a starting material is also analyzed. For example, the usage of Tetraethyl Lead which is known to improve fuel engine efficiency, is gradually getting phased out in developed countries. Therefore, along with newer product development and customization strategies, companies are also taking steps to get rid of products whose market acceptance is getting diminished.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Ethyl Chloride Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Ethyl Chloride Market, By Product:

Ethylene chloride

Ethylene dichloride

Ethyl Chloride Market, By Application:

Pesticides

Dyes

Foam Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Ethyl Chloride Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook



6. North America Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook



7. Europe Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook



9. South America Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Ethyl Chloride Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Ethyl Chloride Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

The Linde Group

MESA International Technologies, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Seidler Chemical Company

Tokyo Chemical Industry (TCI) Company Limited

Puyer (Nantong) Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

