Ethylbenzene Market to be valued at US$ 31.0 Billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethylbenzene market is expected to secure US$ 31 Billion while exhibiting a 3.5% growth rate during the forecast period. The market is estimated at US$ 21.3 Billion in 2021 and US$ 21.9 Billion in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the extensive usage of ethyl benzene for the production of styrene.

The increasing use of ethylbenzene in end-use industries such as packaging, electronics, construction, and agriculture is expected to boost the growth of the global ethylbenzene market during the forecast period. From 2015 to 2021, the market for ethylbenzene grew at a CAGR of 2.6%, closing at a value of US$ 21.3 Billion. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 21.9 Billion.

On the contrary, the increasing concerns related to ethylbenzene hazards is expected to hinder the market expansion in the coming time. In addition to it, stringent rules and regulations of various governments regarding the usage of ethylbenzene are other factors projected to hamper the industry growth in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, the styrene segment is expected to record an 2.9% CAGR by 2032

By end user industry, the construction segment to expand at a 3.0% growth rate during the forecast period.

The U.S market to garner US$ 10.7Billion and record an 7.2% CAGR from 2022-2032

and record an 7.2% CAGR from 2022-2032 Market in China to procure US$ 2.2 Billion , expanding at a 3.1% growth rate during the assessment period

"The increasing demand of ethylbenzene for expansion of petrochemical industry across the globe is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Also, the development of automotive, construction and packaging industries is projected to play a vital role in strengthening the market."

Leading Companies Profiled in Ethylbenzene Market are

IHS Inc.,

International Finance Corporation,

3E Company,

CMO Software,

Enablon North America Corporation

Competitive Analysis

Eminent players of the global ethylbenzene market include IHS Inc., International Finance Corporation, 3E Company, CMO Software, Enablon North America Corporation, among others. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

Recent key developments among players include:

In April 2021 , – Honeywell announced a new refinery configuration developed by Honeywell UOP to produce a cleaner-burning gasoline product that meets increasingly stringent fuel regulations, including the Euro V standard, which limits sulfur content and restricts carbon emissions from gasoline and diesel vehicles.

Honeywell announced a new refinery configuration developed by Honeywell UOP to produce a cleaner-burning gasoline product that meets increasingly stringent fuel regulations, including the Euro V standard, which limits sulfur content and restricts carbon emissions from gasoline and diesel vehicles. In May 2021 - INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, celebrates 90 years of polystyrene, a material that has significantly contributed to societal well-being for over almost a century. Polystyrene became one of the first commercially available polymers enabling a wide range of products that enhance our daily lives. Polystyrene is made for recycling, making it the material of choice for the future.

Key Segments Covered in the Ethylbenzene Industry Survey

Ethylbenzene Market by Application:

Ethylbenzene for Gasoline

Ethylbenzene for Diethylbenzene

Ethylbenzene for Natural Gas

Ethylbenzene for Paint

Ethylbenzene for Asphalt and Naphtha

Ethylbenzene Market by End User Industry:

Ethylbenzene in Packaging

Ethylbenzene in Electronics

Ethylbenzene in Construction

Ethylbenzene in Automotive

Ethylbenzene in Agriculture

Ethylbenzene in others.

Ethylbenzene Market by Region:

North America Ethylbenzene Market

Europe DNA Ethylbenzene Market

Asia-Pacific DNA Ethylbenzene Market

Middle East & Africa Ethylbenzene Market

& Africa Ethylbenzene Market Latin America Ethylbenzene Market

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ethylbenzene market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Application (Styrene, Gasoline, Diethylbenzene, Natural Gas, Paint, Asphalt and Naphtha) by End user industry (Packaging, Electronics, Construction, Agriculture, Automotive other) & Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

