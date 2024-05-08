Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market size to record USD 203.13 million growth from 2023-2027, Rise in demand for bio-based acrylic acid is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market size is estimated to grow by USD 203.13 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 9.52% during the forecast period.

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Application (Adhesives, Barrier coating, and Others) and Type (20wt percentage comonomer, 9wt percentage comonomer, and 5wt percentage comonomer) Key Companies Covered Altana AG, Angene International Ltd., Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Victory Chemical Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Merck KGaA, Michelman Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., NSB Polymers GmbH, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Qingdao Hairuite Chemical Material Co. Ltd., Shanghai Songhan Plastic Technology Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., SNP Inc., Ter Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Rise in demand for bio-based acrylic acid:

The EAA copolymer market is set for a notable shift due to the increasing popularity of bio-based acrylic acid. Traditionally, acrylic acid has been sourced from petroleum, but recent research has explored deriving it from renewable resources using biotransformation methods.



Fluctuations in crude oil prices have prompted major acrylic manufacturers to explore alternatives, leading to the production of acrylic acid from sugar and glycerol. This shift is further supported by advancements in purification technologies, replacing older methods with more efficient ones like melt crystallization and liquid-liquid crystallization.



As the demand for bio-based acrylic acid rises, it is expected to drive growth in the EAA copolymer market in the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

Fluctuations in raw-material prices

The global EAA copolymer market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material prices. The cost of EAA copolymers depends on raw material costs, which can vary. This leads to uncertainty for manufacturers in planning production and delivery. Ethylene, a key raw material, is influenced by natural gas and crude oil prices.



Volatility in crude oil prices, driven by supply-demand imbalances and political uncertainties, affects ethylene prices. This uncertainty impacts the efficiency of EAA copolymer manufacturers.



While past fluctuations in crude oil prices have benefited EAA copolymer manufacturers, future increases are expected due to declining supply from major producers like Russia and Saudi Arabia . Such trends are anticipated to negatively impact the EAA copolymer market in the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Application 1.1 Adhesives

1.2 Barrier coating

1.3 Others Type 2.1 20wt percentage comonomer

2.2 9wt percentage comonomer

2.3 5wt percentage comonomer Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Adhesives- The adhesive sector is set to grow notably in the upcoming period, significantly boosting the global EAA copolymer market. This growth is largely driven by heightened usage of EAA in packaging. The packaging industry is poised for expansion due to rising consumer demands and the surge in e-commerce activities. Adhesives stand out as the largest segment, clocking in at USD 125.39 million in 2017.

They are projected to witness substantial growth within the EAA copolymer market. EAAs serve as robust copolymer adhesives, preferred across various industries for their strong adhesion capabilities. Their unique properties enhance copolymer adhesives' adhesive capabilities, while also lowering softening and melting points. Additionally, they bolster optics and provide superior strength.

Analyst Review

The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA) market is experiencing significant growth due to the worldwide demand for acrylic-based products. Two types of acrylic acid are used in the production of EAA copolymer resins: petroleum-based and bio-based. While petroleum-based acrylic acid has been traditionally used, the adverse effects of petroleum-based chemicals on the environment have led to a shift towards bio-based alternatives. Changing lifestyle trends, such as the increasing use of food packaging and construction activities, have boosted the demand for EAA copolymer resins.

These resins are used in various applications, including ethylene-acrylic acid copolymers for barrier coating, EAA copolymers for adhesives, and EAA copolymers for inks. The production of EAA copolymer resins involves the reaction of acrylic acid with ethylene in the presence of aqueous alkali and amines. The resulting resins exhibit excellent adhesion properties, making them suitable for use on polar substrates. The pricing of EAA copolymer resins is influenced by several factors, including the cost of raw materials (such as petroleum-based acrylic acid or bio-based acrylic acid), production costs, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of major consumer countries.

Market Overview

The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer market is a significant segment in the polymer industry. This type of polymer is produced through the copolymerization of ethylene and acrylic acid. The demand for Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer is driven by its unique properties, including its excellent chemical resistance, good adhesion, and flexibility. The market for Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer is diverse, with applications in various industries such as automotive, construction, electrical and electronics, and packaging.

In the automotive sector, Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer is used in coatings and adhesives for body parts and interior components. In construction, it is used as a binder in roofing membranes and waterproofing materials. The production of Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer involves several steps, including polymerization, purification, and pelletization. The process requires high temperatures and pressures, making it energy-intensive. However, advancements in technology have led to more efficient production methods, reducing the environmental impact.

The market for Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer is expected to grow due to increasing demand from various industries. Factors such as the growing automotive industry in emerging economies and the increasing use of Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer in renewable energy applications are expected to drive growth. However, the market is also facing challenges such as increasing raw material costs and competition from alternative polymers. In conclusion, the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer market is a dynamic and growing segment in the polymer industry. Its unique properties and diverse applications make it a valuable commodity in various industries. Despite challenges, the market is expected to continue growing due to increasing demand and technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Adhesives



Barrier Coating



Others

Type

20wt Percentage Comonomer



9wt Percentage Comonomer



5wt Percentage Comonomer

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

