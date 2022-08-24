Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% by 2025, Driven by Increasing Demand in the Food Packaging Industry - Technavio

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market report covers the following areas:

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increasing demand in the food packaging industry, growing demand for coatings, and the growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The fluctuations in raw-material prices, restrained growth of the global economy & stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The fluctuations in raw-material prices, restrained growth of the global economy & stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Adhesives



Barrier Coating



Others

Revenue Generating Segment - The ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market share growth by the adhesives segment will be significant during the forecast period, mainly because of the increasing consumption of EAA in the packaging industry. Growing consumer demand, coupled with the emergence of e-commerce, is expected to stimulate the growth of the packaging industry. The adhesives segment, which is an application segment in the global EAA copolymer market, is anticipated to witness high growth. The high adhesion performance of EAA copolymers makes them high-performance adhesives that are preferred by multiple industry segments.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Regional Highlights - 68% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key country for the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market in the APAC region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing demand for packaged consumer goods and food products is propelling the demand for EAA copolymers in the APAC region will facilitate the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market vendors

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 111.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALTANA AG, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Michelman Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., SK global chemical Co. Ltd., TER HELL & Co. GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

