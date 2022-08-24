Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% by 2025, Driven by Increasing Demand in the Food Packaging Industry - Technavio

Aug 24, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market size is set to grow by USD 111.55 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.29% according to Technavio. The ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ALTANA AG, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Michelman Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., SK global chemical Co. Ltd., TER HELL & Co. GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market report covers the following areas:
- Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market size
- Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market trends
- Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market industry analysis
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
- Drivers: The increasing demand in the food packaging industry, growing demand for coatings, and the growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges: The fluctuations in raw-material prices, restrained growth of the global economy & stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Application
- Adhesives
- Barrier Coating
- Others
- Revenue Generating Segment - The ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market share growth by the adhesives segment will be significant during the forecast period, mainly because of the increasing consumption of EAA in the packaging industry. Growing consumer demand, coupled with the emergence of e-commerce, is expected to stimulate the growth of the packaging industry. The adhesives segment, which is an application segment in the global EAA copolymer market, is anticipated to witness high growth. The high adhesion performance of EAA copolymers makes them high-performance adhesives that are preferred by multiple industry segments.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Regional Highlights - 68% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key country for the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market in the APAC region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing demand for packaged consumer goods and food products is propelling the demand for EAA copolymers in the APAC region will facilitate the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market vendors
The competitive scenario provided in the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 111.55 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.97
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 68%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ALTANA AG, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Michelman Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., SK global chemical Co. Ltd., TER HELL & Co. GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Materials Market Research Reports
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialty Chemicals
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 17: Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Barrier coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Barrier coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Barrier coating - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 45: ALTANA AG - Overview
- Exhibit 46: ALTANA AG - Business segments
- 10.3 ALTANA AG
- 10.4 Dow Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Dow Inc.– Key news
- Exhibit 53: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 55: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
- 10.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Exhibit 57: Exxon Mobil Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 58: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 60: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 64: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview
- Exhibit 65: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments
- 10.7 LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Exhibit 66: LyondellBasell Industries NV – Key news
- Exhibit 67: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus
- Exhibit 69: Michelman Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Michelman Inc. - Business segments
- 10.8 Michelman Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Michelman Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- 10.9 Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: SK global chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: SK global chemical Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- 10.10 SK global chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: SK global chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: TER HELL & Co. GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 79: TER HELL & Co. GmbH - Product and service
- 10.11 TER HELL & Co. GmbH
- Exhibit 80: TER HELL & Co. GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
