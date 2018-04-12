Ethylene Carbonate: Global Market Report 2018-2022 - Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Africa

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Ethylene Carbonate Market by Application (Lithium Battery Electrolytes, Lubricants, Plasticizers, Surface Coatings), End-use Industry (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Medical, Personal Care & Hygiene), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethylene carbonate market is projected to grow from USD 264.8 Million in 2017 to USD 355.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6% in terms of value from 2017 to 2022.
The growth of automotive, electronics, medical, and energy industries is driving the ethylene market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials poses a risk for ethylene carbonate manufacturers as it is expected to bring down their profit margins.
The lubricants segment of the ethylene carbonate market is expected to lead the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period. Ethylene carbonate is used as a lubricant stabilizer in the automotive industry. Consumer awareness about the advantages of the synthetic lubricants over the conventional lubricants in developed countries of North America and Western Europe is also driving the lubricants segment.
The automotive segment is expected to lead the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period. Ethylene carbonate is used as a coating agent in the automotive industry. Ethylene carbonate based products, such as lithium ion electrolyte is used in electric vehicles to transport the positive lithium ion between cathode and anode which helps in storing the power for the longer duration of time.
In terms of volume, the ethylene carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest market for ethylene carbonate, globally. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan in Asia Pacific, are global hubs for automobile manufacturing, which use ethylene carbonate in various applications such as surface coatings and lithium-ion batteries.
Key players profiled in the report include Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (US), and Toagosei (Japan).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Ethylene Carbonate in Lithium-Ion Electrolytes and Lubricants Applications
- Growing Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific
- Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Africa
Restraints
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of New Technologies in Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Emergence of Bio-Based Plasticizers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Ethylene Carbonate Market, by Application
7 Ethylene Carbonate Market, by End-Use Industry
8 Ethylene Carbonate Market, by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Alchem Chemical Company
- Alfa Aesar
- Asahi Kasei
- BASF
- Huntsman
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- New Japan Chemical
- Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (OUCC)
- Panax Etec
- Shandong Senjie Chemical
- Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group
- Toagosei
- Zibo Donghai Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gct356/ethylene?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethylene-carbonate-global-market-report-2018-2022---massive-industrial-growth-in-asia-pacific-and-africa-300628901.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article