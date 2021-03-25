Ethylene Carbonate Market Size to Reach USD 418 Million by 2027 at CAGR 6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethylene Carbonate Market is Segmented by Form (Solid and Liquid), by Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Plasticizers, Lithium Battery Electrolytes, and Others), by End-Use (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2020 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Chemical Industry Category.

The ethylene carbonate market was valued at USD 288.0 Million in 2019, and is anticipated to generate USD 418.5 Million by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027,

Major factors driving the growth of ethylene carbonate market size are the rapid growth in the automobile sector & increasing adoption of EV.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ETHYLENE CARBONATE MARKET SIZE

Ethylene carbonate is mainly used in the lithium-ion battery electrolyte solution. Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries, especially in the automobile sector, is expected to drive the growth of ethylene carbonate market size. The widespread use of electric cars in countries such as the United States , France , China , Japan , Germany , and the United Kingdom has inevitably resulted in a rise in Li-ion battery adoption, which in turn is increasing the demand for ethylene carbonate. Lithium-ion batteries are also used in electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, and medical equipment.

, , , , , and the has inevitably resulted in a rise in Li-ion battery adoption, which in turn is increasing the demand for ethylene carbonate. Lithium-ion batteries are also used in electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, and medical equipment. Furthermore, the increased demand for lubricants from automotive and manufacturing industries is expected to increase the growth of ethylene carbonate market size. Ethylene carbonate is used as a reactive intermediate in the manufacturing of lubricants and greases.

Click Here for a Sample of Ethylene Carbonate Market Report

ETHYLENE CARBONATE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on form, the solid segment is expected to hold the largest ethylene carbonate market share in 2019. However, due to ethylene carbonate's widespread use as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries, the liquid segment is expected to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the lubricants segment dominated the ethylene carbonate market share in 2019. However, due to an increase in the use of electric cars and a shift in focus toward clean energy to reduce carbon emissions, the lithium battery electrolytes segment is expected to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The oil & gas segment held the largest ethylene carbonate market share based on the end-user industry due to their wide application as solvents and lubricants. However, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to the presence of large companies in the automotive and chemical sector, North America is expected to hold the largest ethylene carbonate market share in 2019. However, due to the rise of the automotive sector and the increased electric vehicle adoption, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

ETHYLENE CARBONATE MARKET SEGMENTS

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Inquire for regional data on Ethylene Carbonate Market

By Form

Solid

Liquid.

By Application

Lubricants

Surface Coatings

Plasticizers

Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Others.

By End-Use

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Medical

Others.

Leading Companies

Asahi Kasei

BASF SE

Empower Materials

Huntsman Corporation

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemicals

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

TCI Chemicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Buy Ethylene Carbonate Market Report for Single User

Buy Report for Enterprise License

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size is projected to reach USD 7053 Million by 2026, from USD 1943 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2021-2026. The most commonly used additives are conventional additives such as vinylene carbonate (VC) and fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), with the market share nearly 36% and 21% respectively. The most commonly used additives are conventional additives such as vinylene carbonate (VC) and fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), with the market share nearly 36% and 21% respectively.

- Plasticizers Market Size was valued at USD 8737.7 Million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 10110 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

- Electronic Grade Ethylene Carbonate Market is Segmented by Type 0.999, 0.995, by Application Lithium Battery Electrolytes, Capacitor Electrolytes and by various regions.

- The Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC) Market is Segmented by Type ≧99.95%, <99.95%, by Application Lithium Ion Battery, Chemical Intermediate and by various regions.

- Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) Market is Segmented by Type Purity ≥99%, Others, by Application Additive for Lithium-Ion Battery, Others and by various regions.

- The High Purity Ethylene Carbonate Market is Segmented by Type Liquid Ethylene Carbonate, Solid Ethylene Carbonate, by Application Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Hygiene, Agrochemical, Battery Industry and by various regions.

- Chloroethylene Carbonate (CEC) Market is Segmented by Type ≧99.95%, <99.95%, by Application Lithium Ion Battery, Chemical Intermediate and by various regions.

Similar Reports On Ethylene Carbonate Market

ABOUT US

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports