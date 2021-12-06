Ethylene Carbonate Market to grow by USD 105.97mn from 2020 to 2025| Lubricants Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the ethylene carbonate market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 105.97 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The ethylene carbonate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing automotive production and increasing demand for plasticizers are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Free Sample Report right now!

The ethylene carbonate market report is segmented by Application (lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, solvents, photochromatic, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing production of polymers will facilitate the ethylene carbonate market growth in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

BASF SE



Empower Materials Inc.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.



Huntsman Corp.



Merck KGaA

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market -The nano calcium carbonate market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a sample report now!



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market -The precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) market has the potential to grow by 5357.10 thousand tons during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. Download a sample report now!

Ethylene Carbonate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.56% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 105.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.50 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Empower Materials Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Huntsman Corp., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toagosei Co. Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio