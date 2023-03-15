Ethylene glycol market size is set to grow by 9,171.73 thousand t from 2022-2027; The increase in demand for PET bottles boosts the market- Technavio

Mar 15, 2023, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethylene glycol market size is estimated to grow by 9,171.73 thousand t from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in demand for PET bottles. Factors such as resistance to microorganisms, better hygiene, and inertness of PET bottles containing beverage contents will also boost market growth. Continuous product development and technological improvements in the global plastic bottle market help create value propositions for buyers. For example, PET bottle suppliers offer ultraviolet (UV) blocking additives to protect ultraviolet (UV) sensitive beverages. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Global Ethylene Glycol Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (MEG, DEG, and TEG), and application (Polyester fiber and films, PET, Antifreeze and coolant, and Others).
- The market growth in the MEG (Mono Ethylene Glycol) segment will be significant during the forecast period. MEG is considered to be one of the primary derivatives of ethylene. It is widely used as a raw material for making polyester fibers, resins, and antifreeze, which has greatly increased the demand for fabrics. MEG is used as an antifreeze in automotive and other industrial applications due to its excellent stability and performance. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global ethylene glycol market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ethylene glycol market.
- APAC is estimated to contribute 64% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ethylene glycol from various end-use industries such as textile, packaging, automotive, and coating industries is driving the market growth in APAC. The growth of these industries in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Indonesia is boosting the growth of the market. Demand for PET resin is growing for packaging applications, particularly beverages, and is expected to drive demand for ethylene glycol during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Global Ethylene Glycol Market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global ethylene glycol market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, CHINA MAN MADE FIBER Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lotte Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and among others.
Global Ethylene Glycol Market – Market Dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market
- Growing demand for bio-based ethylene glycol is an emerging trend in the market.
- The use of naphtha in the production of ethylene glycol is one of the largest contributors to global warming due to carbon dioxide emissions.
- Several stringent rules and regulations from the European Commission and federal agencies are designed with the aim of enhancing and maintaining a green environment with minimal or no harmful emissions.
- Therefore, increasing innovation and product development of bio-based ethylene glycol is expected to drive the growth of the global ethylene glycol market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- Volatility in raw material prices is the major challenge impeding the market growth.
- Ethylene is derived from ethylene oxide, the main raw material used to make ethylene glycol. The oil and gas industry is one of the major suppliers of ethylene for ethylene glycol production.
- Fluctuations in crude oil prices affect the prices of petroleum distillate products and consequently the overall cost of ethylene glycol production.
- According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the COVID-19 outbreak significantly reduced global oil demand in 2020.
- The 2020 spot price for Brent crude declined to USD 34.13 per barrel from USD 64.37 per barrel in 2019. Therefore, the market's heavy dependence on crude oil is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Ethylene Glycol Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ethylene glycol market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the ethylene glycol market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the ethylene glycol market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ethylene glycol market vendors
Related Reports:
- The global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.00% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 193.11 million. The usage of ETFE in the building and construction industry is notably driving the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market growth, although factors such as risks involved during handling of ETFE resins may impede the market growth.
- The global ethylene market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 37.05 million tons. The increasing demand for polyethylene products from various industries is notably driving the ethylene market growth, although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth.
|
Ethylene Glycol Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
9,171.73 thousand t
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.83
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 64%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, CHINA MAN MADE FIBER Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lotte Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
