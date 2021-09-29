Ethylene Oxide & Ethylene Glycol Market to grow by $19.55 bn from 2021 to 2025|APAC to emerge as key region |Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market. According to our research, developments in end-user industries are driving the market. However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in neutral and at par growth.

Find Out More About the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Click Here to Fetch a Free Sample

Market Segmentation

The ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market has been segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will lead the market during the forecast period owing to a surge in demand for PET packaging, with China and Japan being the key revenue-generating economies.

Based on product, the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market has been segmented into ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol segments. The ethylene oxide segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Electronics Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Dow Inc.: The company provides products under the brand name of AMBITROL CN Coolant, NORKOOL SLH Coolant, and others.

The company provides products under the brand name of AMBITROL CN Coolant, NORKOOL SLH Coolant, and others. Formosa Plastics Corp.: The company produces ethylene glycol, which is used to make plastic bottles.

The company produces ethylene glycol, which is used to make plastic bottles. INEOS Group Holdings SA: The company produces ethylene glycols (MEG/DEG/TEG), which are used as antifreeze, de-icing agents, lubricants, polyester resins, and gas drying agents.

Explore A Wide Range of Reports By Subscribing To Our 14-Day Free Trial!

Click Here to Avail Our Subscription Offer

Related Reports:

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Scope of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 19.55 billion CAGR Accelerating at 4.89% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America By product:- Ethylene oxide

Ethylene glycol Drivers Developments in end-user industries driving demand for ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol

Surge in demand for PET packaging

Growing demand for antifreeze agents Challenges Fluctuation in prices of raw materials

Stringent government regulations

COIVD-19 impact

Avail a Free Sample and get expert market research analysis at your fingertips!

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

For more valuable insights, Click Here!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio