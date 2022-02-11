Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Size to Reach USD 39500 Million by 2028 at CAGR 3.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethylene Oxide Market is Segmented by Type (SD-Oxidation, Shell-Oxidation, Dow-Oxidation, Others), Application (Ethylene Glycol, Surfactant, Ethanolamine, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis, regional outlook, growth potential, industry forecast from 2022 to 2028.

The global Ethylene Oxide market is projected to grow from USD 32140 Million in 2022 to USD 39500 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Ethylene Oxide Market :

Increased demand from the personal healthcare and automotive industries is propelling the global ethylene oxide market forward. Furthermore, the ethylene oxide market is expected to grow due to demand for PET bottles from packaging industries, polyester fibers, and antifreeze for engines.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Ethylene Oxide Market:

The growing demand for detergents, household and industrial cleaners, laundry softeners, and other similar products is expected to propel the ethylene oxide market forward at a healthy rate. Furthermore, the rapidly expanding healthcare industry as a result of rising health consciousness has increased spending on medical devices, this, in turn, is expected to propel the ethylene oxide market forward during the forecast period.

The ethylene oxide market is being driven by rising demand for PET bottles from the packaging industry. PET bottles account for nearly half of all ethylene oxide production worldwide. The packaging industry is expanding due to a shift in consumer preferences toward packaged food and beverage products. The demand for PET bottles is increasing as consumers become more aware of healthier and premium beverage brands, resulting in the market expanding over the forecasted timeframe.

Polyester fiber, which is widely used in seat belts, conveyor belt fabrics, and coated fabrics, is made primarily from ethylene oxide. The expansion of ethylene oxide production capacity will be prioritized in the rapidly growing automotive and industrial markets. Consumer preferences for a better lifestyle in Asia Pacific's emerging economies, particularly China and India, are driving demand for polyester fiber, which is driving the ethylene oxide market.

Ethylene Oxide Market Share Analysis:

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 41.54% of the total income, which was the highest. Rising demand for polyester fibers in the region is bolstering the growth of polyester fiber in the region, which is positively favoring the global ethylene oxide market for the forecast period, thanks to developing textile industries and rising consumer spending. Furthermore, the region's growing tourism and travel industry are driving up demand for packaged beverage products, propelling the ethylene oxide market in the coming years.

Top Companies In The Ethylene Oxide Market

The top three companies in the ethylene oxide market are Dow, Sharq, and Formosa with a market share of 12%, 7%, and 6% respectively.

Dow Chemical

Sharq

Formosa

Yansab

Shell

Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company

Sinopec

Reliance

Basf

Indorama Ventures

Ineos

Huntsman

PTT Global Chemical

LyondellBasell

Indian Oil

Oriental Union Chemical

CNPC

Sibur

Nippon Shokubai

India Glycol Limited

Eastman

Kazanorgsintez

Sasol

Others

