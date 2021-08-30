Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market from Commodity Chemicals Industry to contribute Growth worth $ 511 Million | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 30, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market to register growth worth USD 511 million at a decelerating CAGR of 6.40% during 2021-2025. The EPDM market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies increasing demand for synthetic rubber as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment. In addition, rising demand from the automotive segment, and superior properties for EPDM will also lead the market to flourish during the next few years. However, volatility in raw material prices and availability of substitutes are some factors anticipated to hamper the market's growth during the next few years.
This ethylene propylene diene monomer report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Automotive, Molded goods, Building and construction, Lubricant additives, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The automotive end-user segment led the market share during 2020 and is likely to retain its dominance in the forthcoming years. In terms of geography, 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and the market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market covers the following areas:
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Sizing
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Forecast
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Dow Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- JSR Corp.
- Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd.
- LANXESS AG
- Lion Elastomers
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- SK global chemical Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Molded goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lubricant additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
