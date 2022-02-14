Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Usage of ETFE In Building & Construction Industry to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) marke t growth is the usage of ETFE in the building and construction industry . ETFE films are suitable for architectural applications, as they offer stress-crack resistance and can maintain resistance to harsh weather. The ETFE is now used in big projects. The preference of ETFE over conventional glass for the construction of roofs and panels in such large-scale architectural projects will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The key factor driving the global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) marke . ETFE films are suitable for architectural applications, as they offer stress-crack resistance and can maintain resistance to harsh weather. The ETFE is now used in big projects. The preference of ETFE over conventional glass for the construction of roofs and panels in such large-scale architectural projects will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market growth is the risks involved during the handling of ETFE resins. When ETFE resins are heated to temperatures above 200°C-260°C, some decomposition products may be given off. These decomposition products may be harmful, and the inhalation of these fumes must be avoided. Furthermore, smoking tobacco or cigarettes contaminated with ETFE may cause flu-like symptoms, such as chills, fever, and sore throat. Additionally, mixing ETFE with some finely divided metals, such as magnesium or aluminum, can be flammable or explosive under some conditions. Various trade associations such as the Plastics Industry Association in the US and Plastics Europe offer guidelines for vendors for the safe handling of fluoropolymer resins, including ETFE resins



To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Segmentation

The ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market report is segmented by Application (Films and sheets, Wire and cables, Tubes, Coatings, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

3M Co.

Co.

AGC Inc.



Daikin Industries Ltd.



DuPont de Nemours Inc.



HaloPolymer OJSC



Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd.



Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.



Solvay SA



The Chemours Co.



Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market -The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market has the potential to grow by USD 511 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%. Download a free sample now!

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market -The polyethylene terephthalate market share is expected to increase by USD 15.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98%. Download a free sample now!

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.00% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 193.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., HaloPolymer OJSC, Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and Zeus Industrial Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Films and sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wire and cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

AGC Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

HaloPolymer OJSC

Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Solvay SA

The Chemours Co.

Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio