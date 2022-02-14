Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Usage of ETFE In Building & Construction Industry to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 14, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market by Application (Films and sheets, Wire and cables, Tubes, Coatings, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America. The building and construction industry in the region in countries such as the US and Canada offers high growth opportunities to the regional ETFE market. Building construction and infrastructure development activities in the region are increasing at a rapid pace. ETFE has been used for the construction of various buildings and structures in the US. For instance, the US Bank Stadium in Minnesota has a transparent roof constructed with ETFE panels provided by US-based company 3M through its brand 3M Dyneon. US-based firm HKS Architects designed the stadium roof using ETFE film cushion technology.
The potential growth difference for the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 193.11 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factor driving the global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market growth is the usage of ETFE in the building and construction industry. ETFE films are suitable for architectural applications, as they offer stress-crack resistance and can maintain resistance to harsh weather. The ETFE is now used in big projects. The preference of ETFE over conventional glass for the construction of roofs and panels in such large-scale architectural projects will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market growth is the risks involved during the handling of ETFE resins. When ETFE resins are heated to temperatures above 200°C-260°C, some decomposition products may be given off. These decomposition products may be harmful, and the inhalation of these fumes must be avoided. Furthermore, smoking tobacco or cigarettes contaminated with ETFE may cause flu-like symptoms, such as chills, fever, and sore throat. Additionally, mixing ETFE with some finely divided metals, such as magnesium or aluminum, can be flammable or explosive under some conditions. Various trade associations such as the Plastics Industry Association in the US and Plastics Europe offer guidelines for vendors for the safe handling of fluoropolymer resins, including ETFE resins
Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Segmentation
The ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market report is segmented by Application (Films and sheets, Wire and cables, Tubes, Coatings, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Some Companies Mentioned
The ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.
- 3M Co.
- AGC Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- HaloPolymer OJSC
- Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Solvay SA
- The Chemours Co.
- Zeus Industrial Products Inc.
|
Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.00%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 193.11 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., AGC Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., HaloPolymer OJSC, Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and Zeus Industrial Products Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
