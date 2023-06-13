Ethypharm announces the Appointment of Xavier LASSERRE as New Chief Commercial Officer

SAINT-CLOUD, France, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denis DELVAL, President & CEO of the Ethypharm Group, announces the appointment of Xavier LASSERRE as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective June 12, 2023.

Xavier LASSERRE has a strong experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the European markets, both in the retail and hospital sectors.

He holds an advanced degree in Neuroscience and is a graduate of ESCP (Paris Business School). With over 25 years of experience, he has demonstrated remarkable leadership in various roles, contributing significantly to the success and transformation of businesses under his responsibility. Xavier's most recent position was as Head of Commercial Operations at Zentiva Group, where he was a valued member of the Executive Committee, overseeing affiliate General Managers and export activities.

Xavier joins the Executive Committee of Ethypharm and leads the company's head of affiliates UK, China, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy. Additionally, Xavier will oversee the distribution and licenses businesses, as well as the Business Development functions.

"I' am thrilled to join Ethypharm as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Ethypharm has a strong commitment to improving patient lives, and I am eager, with the talented team at Ethypharm, to contribute to the company's growth and success. I look forward to leading the commercial strategy, driving market expansion, and fostering collaborations to bring our valuable treatments to more patients worldwide." Says Xavier LASSERRE. 

Denis DELVAL – CEO & President of the Group Ethypharm, expresses confidence in Xavier's ability to drive the company's commercial growth and stated, "We are delighted to welcome Xavier to the Ethypharm Group. His extensive experience and proven track record in the pharmaceutical industry make him an ideal fit for our organization. We are confident that Xavier's commercial talent and expertise combined with his leadership will contribute significantly to our continued success. We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to working together towards achieving our goals and further strengthening our position in the market."

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European pharmaceutical company focused on the Central Nervous System and Critical Care treatments. Ethypharm markets its drugs directly in Europe and China, and with partners in North America and the Middle East. The Group employs more than 1,500 people, mainly in Europe and China. Ethypharm works closely with authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure the appropriate use of and access to its medicines, by as many people as possible.

