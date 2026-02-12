ETHZilla Announces First Ever Tradable Tokenized Aviation Assets on Ethereum Network Secured by Jet Engines on Lease with a Leading U.S. Air Carrier

Marks first deployment of ETHZilla's tokenized finance framework for cash-flow-generating real-world assets

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHZilla Corporation (Nasdaq: ETHZ) (together with its affiliates, unless context requires otherwise, "ETHZilla"), a financial technology company building institutional-grade infrastructure for real-world asset tokenization, today announced the launch by its newly formed wholly owned special purpose subsidiary ETHZilla Aerospace LLC ("ETHZilla Aerospace") of the Eurus Aero Token I, a first-of-its-kind tokenized real-world asset instrument, enabling investors to gain exposure to aircraft engines on lease with a leading US air carrier through tradable digital tokens representing contractual revenue rights.

The Eurus Aero Token I is being offered by ETHZilla Aerospace exclusively through the Liquidity.io ecosystem. The token is designed to provide accredited investors with direct exposure to contracted, asset-backed cash flows generated by leased commercial jet engines—an asset class historically only available through private aviation leasing funds or large securitized institutional transactions. By structuring the investment around defined lease terms and customary contractual and operational protections, ETHZilla Aerospace is offering a transparent, income-oriented alternative to traditional private aerospace leasing structures. Tokenization using Layer 2 (L2) protocols on the Ethereum network enables on-chain verification of token holders, automated distributions, and a regulated framework intended to modernize access to real-world, income-producing assets. The token is backed by two CFM56 commercial jet engines acquired by ETHZilla for a total of approximately $12.2 million. The tokens will be offered for $100 each, with a minimum purchase of 10 tokens, and have a target rate return of approximately 11% based on holding for the full term of the lease.1

"This transaction marks an important milestone in our effort to bring real-world, income-producing assets on-chain at institutional scale," said McAndrew Rudisill, chairman and chief executive officer of ETHZilla. "Offering a token backed by engines leased to one of the largest and most profitable U.S. airlines serves as a strong use case in applying blockchain infrastructure to aviation assets with contracted cash flows and global investment demand. The Eurus Aero Token I expands investment access and modernizes fractional asset ownership in markets that have historically been available only to institutional credit and private equity."

The launch of the Eurus Aero Token I represents the first deployment of ETHZilla's tokenized finance framework for real-world, income producing assets, following months of platform development and previously announced partnerships. Since its inception in August 2025, ETHZilla has built the core capabilities needed to structure, originate, and distribute tokenized RWAs through its investment in Liquidity.io, a regulated financial institution with a broker-dealer license and authorization to list and trade multiple assets and securities as digital assets.

Under the structure discussed above, the engines are leased to a leading U.S. air carrier, by ETHZilla Aerospace, generating monthly cash receipts that include base rent and utilization-based payments. These cash flows will be collected and then distributed on-chain through an ERC-20 token structure, with monthly distributions made to token holders in cash or immediately available funds, to the extent that funds are available for distribution. Each token is secured by a collateral package consisting of aircraft engines, related lease receivables, reserves, and insurance proceeds pursuant to the transaction agreements with ETHZilla Aerospace serving as the issuer under ETHZilla's management. The leases extend into 2028, providing defined contractual cash flows. The engines are currently unlevered, and ETHZilla does not expect that debt will be used in Eurus Aero Token I to enhance yield.

Engine maintenance and servicing while on lease will be performed by the air carrier with post lease completion by Aero Engine Solutions, an established jet engine services provider. Each lease includes a $3 million put/call right, which allows ETHZilla Aerospace to sell, or requires it to sell at the conclusion of the lease, depending on which party exercises, the engine to the jet engine services provider (subject to customary conditions requirements). Additionally, any residual proceeds left at the end of the lease term are expected to be distributed to token holder's pro rata after applicable taxes, and as a result, such token holders could benefit from both current income and end-of-term capital recovery.

The transaction marks ETHZilla's entry into the large and growing aerospace industry anchored by high-quality, high-yielding assets, establishing a foundation for tokenization that we believe extends beyond the two initial engines brought onto Ethereum L2s. The tokenized interests will initially be offered exclusively to accredited investors, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, including Regulation D, and platform conditions.

Building on ETHZilla's existing tokenized finance capabilities, ETHZilla expects to launch Ethereum L2 tokens for additional asset classes in the near future, including manufactured home loans and car loans through its existing agreements with Zippy and Karus.

About ETHZilla

ETHZilla Corporation (Nasdaq: ETHZ) is an early mover in developing Ethereum-based infrastructure for tokenized real-world assets, bridging traditional finance with blockchain technology. ETHZilla plans to transform illiquid, institutional-grade assets—from auto loans to aerospace equipment—into programmable, tradable financial products on Ethereum Layer 2 protocols. Through a regulated platform and strategic partnerships, ETHZilla is expanding global access to investment opportunities that have historically been limited to select institutions. By tokenizing real-world assets at scale, ETHZilla is creating a new asset class that combines the regulation and stability of traditional finance with the efficiency and accessibility of blockchain technology, which it believes will mark the beginning of a fundamental shift in how real-world value moves through global markets.

