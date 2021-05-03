ETI Leads with Microsoft's new Telecommunications Accelerator

ATLANTA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft partnered with ETI Software Solutions to expand its Common Data Model to include new industry-specific attributes based on the TM Forum Open Digital Framework . The collaboration extends the capabilities of Microsoft solutions for the telecommunications industry - enabling solutions that deliver new insights and more personalized customer engagements spanning the full subscriber lifecycle.

As described by Rick Lievano, Microsoft CTO for the Telecommunications Industry, "The new Dynamics 365 Telecommunications Accelerator extends and customizes the capabilities of the Power Platform and Dynamics 365 products to enable telco-specific use cases and fuel new innovation and automation for network operators, internet service providers, and mobile carriers. The goal is to enable the rapid development and deployment of telco customer service capabilities that leverage automation to address current business challenges such as address management, enhanced field service and truck management, improved subscriber management, personalization in packaging and bundling, network management, customer self-care, network optimization and planning, or any other business optimization."

"The ETI/Microsoft partnership throughout the development of the Dynamics 365 Telecommunications Accelerator has been outstanding," said Martin Wahl, Microsoft Principal Program Manager for Industry Solutions Engineering. "ETI's industry expertise and depth of understanding was essential to the development of this accelerator that will enable network and mobile service operators to deliver transformed customer experiences through subscriber portals, customer service, field service, finance, device management, and more."

"Becoming a subscriber-centric organization is what's driving much of the network transformation of telecommunication service providers. Having a single system with geospatial information, network and device information, and subscriber information all in one view, using the Telecommunications Accelerator, unlocks the potential for proactive insights that everyone is dreaming about. A secure, scalable, and extensible foundation will also help telco organizations eliminate complex and aged architectures, and realize advanced capabilities like analytics, AR, and RPA faster and cheaper. We are excited by the possibilities of what ETI and Microsoft are doing together to accelerate innovation and drive business growth for our customers," said Jeff Fraleigh, President, ETI Software.

The Dynamics 365 Telecommunications Accelerator is available for demoing and downloading on AppSource as well as on GitHub.

About ETI Software Solutions: A global leader in communications technology and services, ETI Software Solutions delivers the tools that Telecom Service Providers need to manage complex systems efficiently, reduce operating costs, improve customer experience and generate new revenue. For more information, visit www.etisoftware.com or email [email protected]

