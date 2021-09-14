ETI Releases "Digital Service Providers Billing for Dynamics 365" to Enhance Accounting for Telecommunication Providers

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETI Software Solutions today announced its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, an all-in-one business management solution for small to midsize companies. "Digital Services Provider Billing for Dynamics 365" is tailored for telecommunication organizations and network operators.

"By combining Microsoft Dynamic's scalability, security, and reliability with TM Forum standards and ETI's expertise in the device, subscriber, and network management, we have created a single platform that removes siloed data across billing, customer service, field service, network operations resulting in holistic insight into your company and better experiences for your customers." Jeff Fraleigh, President, ETI Software Solutions

The continued rapid growth in the telecommunications industry has urged network operators (telcos, co-ops, WISPs) of all sizes to transform their accounting, billing and payment processes. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) digital service providers connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions – easily combining multiple, disconnected systems under one secure, centralized system.

"Microsoft's ability to deliver enterprise-grade integrated business applications alongside analytics, productivity, and IoT solutions at cloud efficiency, is the all-in-one solution every digital service provider needs." – Rhyan Neble, Vice President, Product Innovation, ETI Software Solution.

Digital Service Providers Billing for Dynamics 365 features and benefits include:

Reduced credit control and accounts receivables management time and fewer errors.

Easy tracking of overdue and outstanding invoices per customer, seeing all payment activity in one place.

Boost efficiency through automated tasks and workflows — all from within familiar Office tools like Outlook, Word, and Excel.

An end-to-end view of their operations, with built-in intelligence when and where you need it.

Connects all aspects of your business - bring people, processes, and data together to manage your business end-to-end

Consistent and secure experience across devices, from laptops to phones, no matter where teams are accessing the application from.

A centralized, unified overview of your business helping business owners and leaders make smarter, more streamlined decisions that improve productivity.

Simple sales performance tracking - enabling teams to use insights to focus on customers that have the greatest potential for long-term growth.

Start with what you need and grow at your own pace to run the entire business in the cloud.

Digital Service Providers Billing for Dynamics 365 is now available through Microsoft AppSource. Click here to view.

