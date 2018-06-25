Eticket Launched the World's First Blockchain Platform for Buying and Selling Tickets

On the p2p blockchain-platform Et4 everyone can conduct safe transactions for the purchase and sale of tickets around the world and without intermediaries. Blockchain technologies allow to optimize costs and significantly reduce the platform commission per transaction. Now it is 4%, whereas on the market the commission on the average makes 10-30% from the transaction.

In ticket trades, the Et4 platform is an escrow agent. A smart-contract using the escrow function allows the Et4 platform to act as the guarantor of any transaction. Buy and sell tickets is possible using ET4 tokens, which the company issued during private sale and ICO in February and March 2018. Then, 2.4 million ET4 tokens were sold. The collected funds went to the development of the blockchain-platform and marketing. Now tokens can be purchased at the BTC-Alpha crypto-exchange, as well as on the company's website.

Daniil Kruchinin, CEO and founder of Eticket: "Now the company plans international expansion, as well as penetrating to other p2p-markets with the own blockchain platform: buying and selling personal belongings, real estate, transportation, provision of services etc. - all p2p markets with obstacle of trust, speed and transparency. The blockchain opens new perspectives both for our company and for all buyers and sellers all over the world."

For active scaling, Eticket is negotiating investments from venture funds and investors. The company is also preparing for the second round of the ICO for only selected investors and funds.

Eticket was founded in 2015 by Israeli businessman Daniil Kruchinin. Currently the platform operates in Israel, Russia and the Asian market. In 2017, the platform reached an annual turnover of $2 million. On a monthly basis, the company reach a stable growth of 2-4%. The number of accredited ticket brokers on the platform reached over 3,500 users. In addition there is also options for auction trading, an exchange platform and analytic tool for brokers, the possibility of making last minute deals etc. All of this functions with API are available for users of the Et4 blockchain-platform.

