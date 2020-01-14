Etihad Airways the First Middle Eastern Airline to Choose Comply365 Platform to Host Technical Documents

BELOIT, Wis., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has become the first airline in the Middle East to introduce Comply365, a new state-of-the-art technology platform to host the extensive technical documentation of its Flight Operations Department.

More than 6,000 employees will benefit from the replacement of multiple existing documentation systems with Comply365's single ProAuthor platform, which will be used to manage and distribute company manuals and all documentation from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), making compliance-related documentation and tracking much easier.

"Etihad Airways is committed to expanding its sustainable practices and broadening the use of simplifying technology is a key element of our strategy," said Captain Sulaiman Yaqoobi, Etihad's Vice President of Flight Operations.

"The airline needed a single place to author and manage all of our documentation, which is extensive, as well as a reliable mobile app for our flight crew," said Captain Yaqoobi.

"Comply365's solutions are the best fit for our requirements, not just to manage our documentation in one place, but also to have a cloud-based solution hosted in a data center in the UAE.

"The automated standards tracing feature of this system will also save time and improve accuracy over our previous manual process, as well as boosting our visibility over a document's revision status, and automating workflow and standards tracing."

As the first Middle Eastern client for this advanced system, Etihad Airways is a significant addition to the base of airlines across the globe who rely daily on Comply365's platform for authoring and digital delivery of operational (manufacturer and company) manuals via mobile apps.

Comply365 CEO Tom Samuel said: "I am pleased to welcome Etihad Airways into our client community. It is exciting to be partnering with such an innovative and global brand. Our team is looking forward to working with Etihad to simplify and automate its compliance management environment, and to help deliver higher value operational content to pilots and other operational staff."

ABOUT COMPLY365

Comply365 is the leading provider of enterprise SaaS and mobile solutions for content management and document distribution in highly regulated industries including aviation, rail, and energy. Comply365 supports the world's most mobile and remote workforces with targeted and personalized delivery of job-critical data that enables safe, efficient, and compliant operations. Every day, hundreds of thousands of pilots, flight attendants, maintenance technicians, rail conductors and engineers, as well as energy workforce rely on Comply365 for digital delivery of operational content including OEM and internal company manuals. Having played an instrumental role in the regulatory approval of electronic flight bags (EFB) to replace the traditional, paper-based, pilot flight bags, Comply365 partners with clients to transform their industries.

ABOUT ETIHAD AIRWAYS

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates. The airline was established by Royal (Emiri) Decree in July 2003 and is wholly owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi. The airline serves 80 passenger and cargo destinations with a young fleet of more than 100 aircraft.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Gina Duwe

Comply365 Marketing Coordinator

gduwe@comply365.com

+1 608.313.1500

Tony Harrington

Etihad Airways

tharrington@etihad.ae

+971 56 992 2245

SOURCE Comply365

Related Links

www.comply365.com

