Etiome Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jean Lachowicz as Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Etiome, a Flagship Pioneering company redefining how we detect and preempt disease progression, today announced the appointment of Jean Lachowicz, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Scientific Officer. Lachowicz will advance Etiome's Temporal Biodynamics™ platform and accelerate the company's drug discovery and development efforts toward the clinic to deliver Biostaged Medicines that promise better health outcomes for people at risk of chronic or progressive diseases.

"Jean is a proven R&D leader with a distinguished track record of translating discovery research into impactful clinical programs across diverse disease areas and modalities, contributing to multiple FDA-approved medicines. She brings the scientific leadership and strategic mindset to harness the power of Etiome's Temporal Biodynamics™ platform to redefine when and how we treat disease," said Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., Founding CEO of Etiome and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "We are thrilled to welcome her at this pivotal moment as we build out a pipeline of Biostaged Medicines."

Lachowicz brings nearly three decades of drug discovery and development experience to Etiome spanning multiple disease indications including neurology, oncology, immunology, rare disease, and cardiometabolic disease. She most recently served as SVP, Chief Development Scientist at Schrodinger, where she focused on asset strategy and portfolio optimization. Prior to Schrodinger, Lachowicz held additional leadership roles at companies including Celgene, Merck, and Schering Plough. She has also served as an independent consultant for biotech companies and foundations, volunteered for Drew University's RISE program, and contributed as a scientific reviewer on NIH study sections. Over her career, she has co-authored over 80 scientific articles, book chapters, and reviews.

Lachowicz added, "Etiome's mission to change our understanding of disease progression so we can intervene earlier is urgent and deeply compelling. I look forward to working with this talented team to transform how preemptive medicines are discovered, developed, and delivered."

About Etiome

Etiome is redefining how we detect and preempt disease progression to build a healthier future for patients with chronic and progressive diseases. Its Temporal Biodynamics™ platform is the first end-to-end technology to characterize disease with increased resolution over time and accelerate the development of preemptive medicines that promise better health outcomes. By revealing the dynamic molecular programs that define each stage of disease evolution, the platform drives the discovery of temporally informed therapeutic targets and biomarkers. These insights guide the development of Biostaged Medicines designed to halt or reverse disease before it becomes debilitating and irreversible. Etiome was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021. For more information, visit www.etiome.bio or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

