eTip Acquires Shiny Solutions to Expand Its End-to-End Workforce Engagement Platform for Hospitality and Service Industry

The acquisition strengthens eTip's best-in-class digital tipping and AI-driven insights platform while adding employee engagement and workforce tools that help partners improve employee retention and guest satisfaction.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eTip Inc., the best-in-class end-to-end digital tipping, gratuity management, and workforce engagement platform purpose-built for the hospitality and service industries, today announced its acquisition of Shiny Solutions Inc., a workforce technology provider offering digital tipping, employee engagement, recruitment, scheduling, and performance-based recognition tools.

eTip Acquires Shiny Solutions to Expand Its End-to-End Workforce Engagement Platform

This strategic partnership represents a meaningful expansion of eTip's platform from gratuity enablement into a broader workforce optimization layer—creating a win-win outcome for hotel operators by improving both employee retention and guest satisfaction.

Labor remains one of the most material and volatile cost centers across hospitality—often accounting for more than 40–50% of total operating spend. High frontline turnover introduces recurring recruitment costs, onboarding inefficiencies, lost productivity, and ultimately, inconsistent guest experiences. As a result, leading hotel brands and management companies are increasingly prioritizing solutions that directly influence workforce tenure, engagement, and service delivery consistency.

eTip's best-in-class platform enables hospitality operators to seamlessly digitize, manage, and reconcile gratuities through a secure and fully compliant infrastructure—while providing real-time financial transparency that empowers frontline employees. Internal operator data consistently demonstrates that improved earnings visibility and financial empowerment are directly correlated with increased employee satisfaction, engagement, and tenure.

By integrating Shiny Solutions' employee engagement and productivity modules—including recruitment workflow support, scheduling optimization, and performance-based incentive frameworks—eTip expands its ability to help operators retain and motivate frontline teams. Retained and engaged employees deliver more consistent, high-quality service, which, in turn, contributes to stronger guest satisfaction and improved Net Promoter Scores (NPS) across hospitality environments.

In addition, eTip AI will provide owners and managers with actionable, real-time insights into workforce engagement, tipping behavior, and performance trends—enabling data-driven decisions that improve employee retention, operational efficiency, and guest experiences.

For hotel operators, stronger employee retention directly translates into improved service continuity, operational consistency, and enhanced guest experiences—ultimately supporting higher guest satisfaction scores, improved online reviews, repeat visitation, and brand loyalty.

From an economic perspective, the combined platform introduces multiple opportunities to strengthen partner ROI and long-term operating efficiency through:

Reduced Turnover Costs: Lower voluntary attrition decreases recurring recruiting, onboarding, and training expenses.



Lower voluntary attrition decreases recurring recruiting, onboarding, and training expenses. Increased Workforce Productivity: Financially empowered and recognized employees are better equipped to deliver consistent guest experiences.



Financially empowered and recognized employees are better equipped to deliver consistent guest experiences. Improved Guest Satisfaction & NPS: Engaged staff contribute to higher service quality, driving measurable improvements in guest reviews and guest satisfaction scores.



Engaged staff contribute to higher service quality, driving measurable improvements in guest reviews and guest satisfaction scores. Actionable Intelligence via eTip AI: Owners and operators gain visibility into engagement trends, incentive effectiveness, and performance metrics to take proactive, data-driven action.



Owners and operators gain visibility into engagement trends, incentive effectiveness, and performance metrics to take proactive, data-driven action. Operational tools for managers: New SaaS modules supporting team scheduling, recruitment, and incentive management, compatible with existing transactional tipping flows.

"Employee retention and guest satisfaction are intrinsically linked in hospitality," added Nicolas Cassis, Co-Founder of eTip. "By combining financial wellness infrastructure with engagement and operational tooling, we're creating a differentiated platform that enables hotels to support their teams more effectively—reducing turnover while empowering staff to deliver exceptional guest service that drives stronger guest reviews and higher guest satisfaction scores."

"With this partnership, we're extending eTip's value proposition beyond gratuity enablement to holistic workforce optimization," said Robert Petteruti, Co-Founder of eTip. "Our partners will gain access to tools that support both employee financial empowerment and operational efficiency—delivering measurable retention outcomes while enhancing the guest experience."

As part of the transaction, Shiny Co-Founder and CEO Rebecca Robinson will join eTip as Head of Strategic Initiatives, where she will lead the integration and rollout of these capabilities across eTip's global partner ecosystem.

"Shiny was founded with a clear mission: to address the labor shortage through innovative, worker-centric technology," says Rebecca Robinson, Shiny's Co-Founder. "Joining forces with eTip represents a natural next step in that journey — combining two complementary platforms to build something truly differentiated in the market. Together, we will continue to deliver meaningful impact for line-level workers, elevated experiences for guests, and measurable financial returns for owners and operators."

With thousands of hospitality partners across hotels, food service, and service industries, eTip continues to establish itself as the category leader in digital tipping infrastructure and workforce engagement technology. The acquisition strengthens eTip's position as the leading end-to-end digital tipping, gratuity management, and workforce engagement platform, driving improved retention outcomes, stronger guest satisfaction, and sustainable economic value for its global partners.

About eTip

eTip is the hospitality industry's leading end-to-end digital tipping, gratuity management, and workforce engagement platform, designed to help service businesses attract, retain, and empower frontline employees. Trusted by hotels, restaurants, and service operators globally, eTip enables businesses to seamlessly digitize, manage, and distribute gratuities through a secure, compliant, and transparent infrastructure. Beyond gratuity management, eTip provides operators with powerful workforce insights and operational tools that improve employee engagement, increase earnings visibility, and drive stronger retention outcomes. Through its expanding platform — including eTip AI for owners and managers — hospitality leaders gain actionable data on tipping trends, workforce engagement, and service performance, enabling smarter operational decisions that enhance both employee satisfaction and guest experience. By aligning financial empowerment with operational intelligence, eTip helps hospitality organizations strengthen workforce stability, improve guest satisfaction, and deliver measurable economic value across their operations.

Press contact: Nicolas Cassis, eTip, [email protected]

SOURCE eTip