eTip Joins Toast Partner Ecosystem to Modernize Restaurant Employee Earnings, Tip Management, and Instant Payouts

Award-winning employee earnings and digital tipping platform enables restaurants to automate tip management, pay employees quickly instantly, and eliminate manual reconciliation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eTip, the employee earnings, gratuity management, and financial wellness platform for hospitality and service businesses, today announced its integration with the Toast Partner Ecosystem. The integration enables restaurants using Toast to automate tip calculations, reduce manual reconciliation, and quickly distribute employee tips directly to their preferred bank accounts.

Award-winning employee earnings and digital tipping platform enables restaurants to automate tip management, pay employees quickly instantly, and eliminate manual reconciliation.

The integration expands eTip's restaurant footprint while making its enterprise-grade gratuity management and instant payout platform accessible to Toast-powered restaurants across the United States.

As digital payments have become the standard across the restaurant industry, many operators continue to rely on manual processes to calculate, distribute, and reconcile employee tips. Managers often spend hours calculating tip pools, making bank runs for cash payouts, or exporting point-of-sale data into spreadsheets—creating unnecessary administrative work, operational inefficiencies, and compliance challenges.

Through the integration, eTip automatically imports sales and labor data from Toast to calculate tip pools, splits, and tip shares based on a restaurant's customized policies. Once approved, tips can be distributed quickly to employees' preferred bank accounts, reducing cash handling, pay cards, and manual calculations while providing staff with faster access to their earnings.

"We're thrilled to welcome eTip to the Toast Partner Ecosystem," said Nick Danforth, Senior Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Toast. "The integration with eTip gives restaurant operators an efficient way to automate tip management and payouts using two powerful solutions that work together seamlessly."

"Restaurants shouldn't have to choose between delivering exceptional guest experiences and spending hours managing tip distribution," said Nicolas Cassis, CEO and co-founder of eTip. "Our integration with Toast is designed to automate one of the most time-consuming back-office processes while giving employees faster access to the money they've earned. Together, we're helping restaurant operators modernize their businesses with a faster, simpler, and more streamlined experience."

Toast is a global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses. Through the Toast Partner Ecosystem, eTip joins a network comprised of more than 200 technology partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help business operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

For more information about eTip's integration with Toast or to request a demo, visit eTip.com/demo.

About eTip

eTip is the leading employee earnings, gratuity management, and financial wellness platform for hospitality and service businesses. Trusted by hotels, restaurants, gaming, and service locations across leading global brands, eTip helps organizations attract, retain, and reward frontline employees through digital tipping, automated gratuity management, quick payouts, and financial wellness solutions. By digitizing cash-heavy operations and centralizing employee earnings, eTip enables businesses to improve operational efficiency and create exceptional experiences for employees and guests alike. In addition to digital tipping, eTip offers financial wellness tools, including emergency savings, credit-building, earned wage access, and on-demand payouts, empowering workers to build long-term financial security.

Nicolas Cassis, [email protected]

SOURCE eTip