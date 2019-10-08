Etisalat Digital & SonicWall Partnership Delivers Network Security to SMBs

MILPITAS, Calif. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced that Etisalat Digital has productized SonicWall technology in its 'Business QuickStart (BQS)' broadband bundle for SMBs, offering telco-grade network security with a zero-touch installation feature. The industry pioneers' combined efforts have resulted in protecting thousands of SMBs as they work to address the increasing demand for proven security solutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other regions supported by the Etisalat Group.

"Security is no longer a luxury but a necessity that business owners must have in place," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "We set out to partner with a company that is as equally dedicated to providing growing businesses with the capability to protect themselves against even the most elusive of threats and have found that in Etisalat Digital. Working together, we are changing the way business owners in the Middle East meet their security needs."

Etisalat Digital is offering the SonicWall next-generation firewall with Comprehensive Gateway Security Suite which provides advanced protection and access to the SonicWall Capture Security Center, a scalable cloud security management system that provides visibility and control across platforms through a single-pane-of-glass while simultaneously delivering threat intelligence and analytics.

"In today's landscape it is imperative that businesses have holistic security programs where modern day threats are detected and appropriate defense mechanisms are enforced," said Kamran Ahsan, Senior Director of Security Solutions at Etisalat Digital. "Our partnership with SonicWall offers such defenses at the network level for SMBs in a cost-effective bundle. Security should not be viewed as a financial burden especially to SMBs which have been a prime target of sophisticated attacks for quite a while."

About SonicWall

SonicWall has been fighting the cybercriminal industry for over 28 years defending small and medium businesses, enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Backed by research from SonicWall Capture Labs, our award-winning, real-time breach detection and prevention solutions secure more than a million networks, and their emails, applications and data, in over 215 countries and territories. These organizations run more effectively and fear less about security. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Etisalat Digital

Etisalat Digital is the business unit of Etisalat driving digital transformation by enabling enterprises and governments to become smarter through the use of the latest technologies like Cloud, Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), Omnichannel, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data & Analytics. Etisalat Digital brings together the best industry digital experts, assets and platforms with a unique service and operating model.

From its offices in UAE and KSA, Etisalat Digital provides end-to-end digital vertical propositions to enable smarter developments, education, healthcare, transportation and a smarter economy. It has a successful track-record in delivering large digital projects and solutions by providing comprehensive services in consultancy, business modeling, solutions design, program management, execution, delivery and post-implementation support and operation services.

SOURCE SonicWall

Related Links

http://www.sonicwall.com

