Etix Acquires Star Tickets, TicketForce

"We continue to be strategic in pursuing growth acquisitions, and both TicketForce and Star Tickets are great fits within the Etix family," said Etix CEO and founder Travis Janovich. "We look forward to working with both the Star Tickets and TicketForce teams to ensure their clients receive the best technology and service in the industry," adds Paxton Badham, Etix President.

"We've been impressed by Etix's clients-first approach and elected to partner with them knowing that our clients will be in good hands," said Star Tickets President Jack Krasula. "Their client services focus and manpower will be a great asset for our clients. We are truly excited."

TicketForce co-founder and CEO Lynne Smith also recognized the shared values between her organization and Etix.

"When we started TicketForce, we wanted to mesh our love of live events with our ability to deliver technology that clients and fans could use," remarked Smith. "We see this mirrored in how Etix approaches relationship-based service with smart, tech-based solutions. We look forward to working alongside the Etix team to continue to provide first-class service and technology to our clients."

Star Tickets and TicketForce are Etix's fourth and fifth acquisitions in the last two years. Targeted acquisitions have successfully supplemented fast-paced organic growth over the same period.

"We continue to aggressively invest in our technology and add key employees to ensure we meet and exceed our clients' expectations," said Travis Janovich. "We look forward to carrying our strong momentum into 2020 and beyond."

About Etix

Founded in 2000, Etix is an international, cloud-based ticketing service provider, processing more than 50 million tickets per year in 40 countries. Etix provides flexible and secure ticketing solutions, digital marketing services, and robust e-commerce fulfillment for thousands of clients in the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina, Etix has six offices in the U.S., as well as offices in Austria, China, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan.

