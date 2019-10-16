Etix and Lyte partner to offer fans safe and affordable solutions to buy, sell and transfer tickets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte, the technology platform giving the secondary market back to rights holders and fans, has partnered with Etix, North America's largest independent ticketing company. The two are working together to help more people safely and easily attend live events, including concerts, festivals, sports, conferences, and the performing arts.

"Lyte and Etix have a lot in common in that we are both obsessed with finding unique ticketing solutions for fans and organizers of the most amazing live events around," says Lyte founder and CEO Ant Taylor. "We have admired Etix and their portfolio for a long time. All of us at Lyte are excited to become part of the Etix ecosystem."

Like Lyte, the services Etix provides are based on technology. Founded in 2000, the web-based ticketing service provider for the entertainment industry processes 50 million tickets per year for more than 2,000 international clients.

The Lyte exchange platform gives fans who missed the onsale an opportunity to buy tickets from fans who can't go at a fair market price. Ticketing partners like Etix issue new, valid tickets with a new barcode or wristband to the fans who made the purchase. It's all safe, legitimate and puts ticketing back in the hands of fans.

By partnering with Lyte, Etix clients – venues, festivals, theatres, arenas, and more – will be able to utilize Lyte and seamlessly launch an exchange. In-demand events on the Lyte exchange tend to see lower no-show rates, higher merchandise and food sales, and, in most cases, zero fraudulent tickets at the door.

"We partnered with Lyte to offer our clients a secure, fan-first, solution to the secondary market," says Etix founder Travis Janovich. "Lyte will help curtail fraud, reduce no-show rates, drive incremental revenue, and deliver real, cost-effective savings to fans."

Thanks to security measures and the way the Lyte platform is set up, neither the secondary market nor ticket bots are able to claw their way into the exchange process. Lyte also offers those clients a way to capture important post-sellout and waitlist data they can use to evaluate success, build consumer databases, and make changes if needed.

"Lyte and our ticketing partners are preventing the secondary marketing from negatively impacting the fan experience," Taylor says. "This relationship with Etix further's Lyte's position as the only go-to source for real tickets at fair prices."

About Etix

Etix is the largest independent ticketing company in North America. We are an international, web-based ticketing service provider for the entertainment industry, processing 50 million tickets per year. Founded in 2000, we provide superior ticketing, marketing, and service solution to over 2000 clients including theatres, festivals, performing arts centers, and more. Visit https://hello.etix.com/

About Lyte

Lyte makes it easier for fans to go to more live events. Founded in New York City and San Francisco by CEO Ant Taylor, our killer fan feature is returnability. In an industry where a "no refunds and no cancellations" policy is the standard, Lyte enables fans to return their event tickets, no questions asked, to the official point of purchase.

Lyte also provides a safe and official reservation booking system , offering fans who sign up a fair price for in-demand tickets. One hundred percent of the tickets bought and sold through Lyte are issued through our ticketing partners and delivered directly to fans. Lyte has delivered millions in fan savings — $1.8 million in 2018 alone. It's only getting better from here, thanks to our growing partnerships with bands, venues, promoters, ticketers and festivals.

For the industry, we function as a full inventory management solution, including a private-label secondary market to optimize event yield for event producers. Visit lyte.com .

SOURCE Lyte

Related Links

https://lyte.com

