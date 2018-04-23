Etiya to Demonstrate Its AI Capabilities at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World 2018

AMSTERDAM, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Etiya, the leading Independent Software Vendor providing comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Catalog and AI-Driven B/OSS, as well as Customer and Social Media Analytics to Communications and Digital Service Providers, today announced participation at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World which takes place on 14th - 16th of May 2018 in Nice, France.

Communication and Digital Service Providers have so far invested heavily in hardware, software and human resources for customer care and service related activities. However, the environment has changed and a mind shift is a must. Artificial Intelligence driven Digital B/OSS systems are replacing traditional rule based systems. AI based frontends are on the market to drive customer experience. At the event, Etiya will be demonstrating how it's innovative AI technologies are helping communication and service providers to transform their business and reduce costs.

With Turk Telekom as their champion, Etiya will participate in Smart Customer Assistant Catalyst that will investigate how a communication and service provider can automate its customer service management process by using NLP and AI technologies. Turk Telekom is a longstanding client of Etiya, that has transformed its customer-facing operations, enabling it to increase sales, and improve operational efficiency and customer experience using Etiya technology. (Analysis Mason Case Study: Türk Telekom deploys Etiya's CRM to increase sales and improve operational efficiency)

Etiya is a Silver Sponsor of Digital Transformation World. Its executive team members and subject matter experts will be available throughout the event to outline strategies around the AI driven BSS/OSS, Smart Customer Service Management Platform and Social Media Analytics.

To pre- arrange a meeting with Etiya please click here or email marketing@etiya.com.

Etiya will be located at level 3, stand #324

About Etiya

Etiya is the leading independent software vendor providing algorithm and catalog-driven BSS/OSS, CRM, social CRM, and autonomous learning product technology with human-enriched learning. It has won recognition for its innovative products from Analysys Mason, Gartner, and the TM Forum. Etiya has over 600 employees worldwide and offices in the Netherlands, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. For more information, please visit: http://www.etiya.com

