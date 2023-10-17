ETON SOLUTIONS HIRES FAMILY OFFICE VETERAN MARK WICKERSHAM AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Solutions, a software and services company for the family office market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Wickersham as the company's new senior vice president of marketing and business development. Wickersham adds significant value to the experienced team at Eton Solutions.

In this role, Mark will be responsible for helping to accelerate Eton Solutions' expansion in the family office marketplace by executing the company's marketing and business development initiatives and fostering strategic partnerships. Mark joins the company at a time of strong business growth and global expansion as family offices seek next-generation technology platforms to transform operational efficiency and service quality.

Mark comes to Eton Solutions with nearly thirty years of experience in fintech working with family offices and advisors. He has extensive experience in marketing, business development, partnership development, and product management.

"I am excited to join Eton Solutions at this pivotal time in the company's history," said Wickersham. "Eton Solutions has an outstanding reputation. They have deep domain expertise and innovative technology. I am eager to work with the talented team here to help Eton continue to grow and become the market leader in the family office space."

Eton Solutions CEO, Rob Mallernee, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to the firm. "We are thrilled to welcome Mark as our new senior vice president of marketing and business development. His experience and skill set align perfectly with our goals. Bringing a veteran like Mark on board shows our continued commitment to the market. He will play a crucial role in driving our growth and market leadership."

Eton Solutions is known for the innovative AltasFive® platform, which solves the complexities and challenges family offices face in providing holistic wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth families. The technology is complemented by world-class service and deep domain expertise to fully optimize family offices. 

About Eton Solutions

Eton Solutions is a leading provider of financial technology solutions and services for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth families. With innovative technology, back-office services, and deep domain expertise, Eton Solutions enables family offices to fully optimize their resources and thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. Its comprehensive suite of technology solutions helps clients streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve scale.

For more information about Eton Solutions, please visit our website at www.eton-solutions.com.

Media Contact: Kevin Sugarman, ksugarman@globalfluency.com

SOURCE Eton Solutions

