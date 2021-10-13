eToolkit Launches AI-driven Photo Editor "FitPix" That Already Got Over 1,000,000 Downloads Just While Testing

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eToolkit Inc launches a new photo editor "FitPix" that focuses on body and selfie editing and allows users to remove unwanted people and objects in one tap. This release of the mobile app aims to make the photo editing process easier and faster using artificial intelligence (AI).

FitPix got over 1,000,000 downloads in several months while testing and fine tuning neural networks. The most popular features are: removal of unwanted people and objects, retouching of selfies and body correction.

FitPix - Body & Selfie Photo Editor

FitPix makes photo editing easy and automatic. Now users don't have to highlight the area of correction manually. They just need to select features on the toolbar and set the level of application. For example, instead of manually fixing every disorder on the skin, the user can simply tap the "skin" icon and set how smooth it should be.

"The key competitive advantage of FitPix is a high level of automation that combines with an easy to use interface. Neural Networks are now in charge of all routine jobs. By implementing more and more automations and constantly making them better we are moving closer to the future of mobile photo editing." - Dmitry Koltsov, CEO of eToolkit Inc said.

The trend is - AI technologies are continuing to be implemented in different apps and services. Development of neural networks gives eToolkit more opportunities to create new awesome features for photo and video editing. Commitment to invest into AI allows Deep Learning Engineers at eToolkit to design new solutions and constantly improve existing ones.

Now FitPix is available worldwide on Android and has already become popular among photo editing lovers. In the near future eToolkit plans to release FitPix for iOS.

About eToolkit

eToolkit Inc is a privately-owned software development company. It was established in 2011 and headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida. Company is focused on the creation and marketing of mobile apps. Since 2020 eToolkit started to invest in AI and plans to implement them in all apps that it currently operates. As of October 2021, apps that were created by eToolkit have over 100,000,000 downloads.

eToolkit Website



