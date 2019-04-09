eTouchMenu announces integration partnership with Squirrel Systems

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eTouchMenuTM (a wholly-owned subsidiary of House Advantage, LLC) has announced its partnership with Squirrel Systems, a leading technology provider to the hospitality industry, as an integrated provider in point of sale software, enhanced EMV and mobile payment solutions. eTouchMenu provides the tools to turn order-taking and point-of-sales transactions into new opportunities for building customer loyalty and heightening brand engagement. Together, eTouchMenu and Squirrel Systems streamline operations, elevate the customer experience, and provide the most advanced and secure restaurant management platform.

"With the proven platforms and increased efficiencies, Squirrel Systems helps restaurants enable amazing customer experiences," said Jon C. Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of House Advantage and eTouchMenu. "Squirrel Systems point-of-sale fits seamlessly with the eTouchMenu suite of products and works hand-in hand with our core goal of extending the value of existing current products and systems through new and innovative fully integrated solutions, such as Squirrel Systems point of sale technologies," concluded Wolfe.

About eTouchMenu:

Since its founding in 2012, eTouchMenu has quickly become the leading digital menu and payment solutions provider in the hospitality industry. As the industries only agnostic provider, the eTouchMenu suite of products deliver unparalleled success in providing immersive digital menu experiences, pay at the table EMV compliance and transforming the overall customer experience. eTouchMenu provides new opportunities for building customer loyalty, heightening brand engagement and creating high levels of ROI. For more information on eTouchMenu, please visit www.etouchmenu.com

About House Advantage, LLC:

House Advantage loyalty marketing technologies, reinforced by strategic expertise and deep industry experience, empower the world's most successful entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate powerful new marketing strategies and tools. Brands using House Advantage, increase customer engagement, generate vital business intelligence, and boost per-customer share-of-wallet with seamless integration and total support for their existing systems. House Advantage is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with offices in Macau SAR and Memphis, TN. For more information about House Advantage, please visit www.houseadv.com

About Squirrel Systems

Squirrel Systems is proud to be celebrating 35 years as a technology provider to the global hospitality industry. Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant POS system and continues to introduce market leading innovations to help shape the industry. With a proven platform, extensive domain expertise, and industry leading service and support, Squirrel helps food and beverage operators enable amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit squirrelsystems.com.

