eTouchMenu Announces Strategic Partnership with Ingenico Group

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eTouchMenu™ (a wholly-owned subsidiary of House Advantage, LLC.) has announced its strategic partnership with Ingenico Group, leveraging the technology firm's mobile point of sales (POS) platform and hardware to provide customers with a full array of mobile ordering solutions and functionality.

Ingenico Group's technology enables merchants of all sizes to accept electronic forms of payment where ever they need to serve customers—whether it be at a countertop, in an aisle, at the table, or in the field. This allows merchants to order to create a consistent and engaging experience across all channels that drive customer loyalty and success.

While eTouchMenu's suite of digital menu offerings, marketing strategies, and other products is already extensive, Ingenico Group's hardware and software solution will extend the company's reach to a broader range of touch points and devices—including Apple's iOS and Google's Android platforms. The extended reach and technical capabilities gained from the Ingenico-eTouchMenu partnership will, consequently, help the companies optimize their product offering and market segmentation efforts.

"As more restaurants demand solutions that allow their customers to pay at the point of service, it's paramount that they're able to select the solution that's right for their business," said Christopher Dismukes, Ingenico Group North America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Mobile Solutions. "By combining our range of mobile and Android-based tablet POS solutions with eTouchMenu's solutions, merchants benefit from one complete solution that allows them to better serve their customers and enhance the overall guest experience, driving stronger loyalty in the process."

"Working with Ingenico as our eTouchMenu mobile device partner supports all of our customer operations by providing them with an optimized mobile ordering and payment experience," said Jon C. Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of House Advantage and eTouchMenu. "Our many restaurant and hospitality clients will benefit from functionality that provides for pay-at-table, server ordering and payment, and so much more. We pride ourselves on facilitating exceptional guest service for our customers, and we look forward to our partnership with Ingenico enhancing and fully supporting this for a long time to come," concluded Wolfe.

About eTouchMenu ™:

eTouchMenu is your "always-on" digital menu and payment partner for excellence in implementing, managing, and optimizing payment and guest ordering solutions. The industries only agnostic provider with a comprehensive suite of digital menu solutions delivers the guest experience, service speed and EMV pay at table compliance that Aloha customers require. eTouchMenu provides certified integrations with most POS providers, multiple loyalty, payment processors and PMS solutions. The eTouchMenu tablet and kiosk solutions are transforming traditional restaurant menus into immersive digital experiences with high levels of ROI. For more information on eTouchMenu, please visit www.etouchmenu.com.

About House Advantage, LLC:

House Advantage loyalty marketing technologies, reinforced by strategic expertise and deep industry experience, empower the world's most successful entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate powerful new marketing strategies and tools. Brands using House Advantage, increase customer engagement, generate vital business intelligence, and boost per-customer share-of-wallet with seamless integration and total support for their existing systems. House Advantage is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with offices in Macau and Memphis, TN. For more information about House Advantage, please visit www.houseadv.com.

