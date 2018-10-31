eTouchMenu announces strategic partnership with SkyWire

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eTouchMenuTM (a wholly-owned subsidiary of House Advantage, LLC.) announced SkyWire as its strategic partner to provide eTouchMenu customers with a secure point of sale solution. SkyWire caters to the gaming industry, restaurant customers, along with hotel, hospitality, and food and beverage customers among others. The company's marketing, technology products and customer segments align seamlessly with eTouchMenu's digital menu technologies, strategies and customers.

"Our partnership is going to expand the capabilities of mobile ordering and payment. Now, a guest will be able to digitally order on a variety of mobile devices as well as complete their point of sale transactions, giving them complete control over their dining experience," said SkyWire CEO Dennis Montellano. "We anticipate that the SkyWire eTouchMenu strategic partnership will be highly valuable to guests and look forward to continuing to surpass the industry standards."

"Having SkyWire as our eTouchMenu point of sale system partner will help our customers manage day-to-day sales, and also help grow their businesses with our built-in loyalty and marketing software, and business intelligence," said Jon C. Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of House Advantage and eTouchMenu. "Working together, our customers will have unparalleled products for all verticals, integration of new hardware for more choices and so much more. We look forward to SkyWire's contribution to this for a very long time to come" concluded Wolfe.

About eTouchMenu TM:

eTouchMenu is your "always-on" digital menu and payment partner for excellence in implementing, managing, and optimizing payment and guest ordering solutions. The industry's only agnostic provider with a comprehensive suite of digital menu solutions delivers the guest experience, service speed and EMV pay-at-table compliance that customers require. eTouchMenu provides certified integrations with most POS providers, multiple loyalty, payment processors and PMS solutions. As seen on Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. on Fox Business News, the eTouchMenu tablet and kiosk solutions are transforming traditional restaurant menus into immersive digital experiences with high levels of ROI. For more information on eTouchMenu, please visit www.etouchmenu.com. To watch the Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. segment, please visit https://vimeo.com/296674001/53a4c17fe7.

About House Advantage, LLC:

House Advantage loyalty marketing technologies, reinforced by strategic expertise and deep industry experience, empower the world's most successful entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate powerful new marketing strategies and tools. Brands using House Advantage, increase customer engagement, generate vital business intelligence, and boost per-customer share-of-wallet with seamless integration and total support for their existing systems. House Advantage is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with offices in Macau and Memphis, TN.

For more information about House Advantage, please visit: www.houseadv.com.

About SkyWire

SkyWire is an award-winning provider of enterprise-grade technologies for the hospitality industry. SkyWire's cloud-based solution set includes Point-of-Sale, Mobile Marketing, Spa & Activities, and Time & Attendance Systems, enabling customers to optimize their management and marketing efforts by using cutting-edge hardware and proprietary software solutions. SkyWire delivers world-class, core enterprise technologies that are versatile, secure, and resilient.

For more information, visit http://www.skywire.com.

