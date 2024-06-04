ETQ, Huawei, Körber, PTC, SAP, and Wind River Among the 23 Tech Companies Leading the Way in 2024

ABI Research releases its latest Competitive Ranking roundup to help technology companies to benchmark and organizations discover top technology solution providers

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, has just released its new whitepaper 23 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2024. Drawing on their unique position at the intersection of end-market companies and technology solution providers, ABI Research analysts continuously gather and analyze data from various industries. These insights are published in Competitive Ranking reports, which evaluate market players and rank them based on their innovation and implementation strategies. The latest whitepaper summarizes the findings from six recent Competitive Rankings, providing a comprehensive overview of the top technology companies shaping the future.

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, products, and players emerging daily. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging—both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for end users looking for the best technology providers. In a climate where value creation, innovation, and success face pressure from macro-economic conditions, understanding and demonstrating industry best practice is invaluable in developing competitive positions and effectively communicating excellence," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

In total, ABI Research identified 23 companies leading the way in 2024. Among them are six Overall Leaders, 15 Leaders, 18 Top Innovators, and 19 Top Implementors. The overall leaders are:

ETQ – Quality Management System Software

Huawei – Passive Base Station Antenna Market

Körber – Manufacturing Execution System Software: Pharma, Biotech, and Cell & Gene Therapy

PTC – Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for Large Manufacturers

SAP – Supply Chain Control Towers

Wind River - 5G Cloud-Native Platforms: Kubernetes, Containers, and CaaS Layer

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper 23 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2024.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

