ETQ Launches ETQ Reliance Go™, Delivers Automated Quality Management for Small- to Mid-Sized Manufacturers

Self-Service Capabilities Enable Cost-Effective Option for Advanced Electronic Quality Management

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today launched ETQ Reliance Go™, an electronic quality management system (EQMS) designed exclusively for small- to-mid-sized manufacturers. The solution delivers fast time to value and a cost-effective entry point to an enterprise-grade quality management solution.

ETQ Reliance Go is a SaaS offering that delivers the limitless power of cloud-native technology to supercharge quality processes and reduce technology risk. As a self-service implementation option, ETQ Reliance Go provides built-in best practices for automating quality processes, simple licensing-only pricing and detailed setup guides that enable system administrators to deploy the solution independently of IT or vendor services support.

"As the manufacturing world becomes more complex – from product design and development through to delivery – organizations of all sizes must embrace electronic quality management in order to compete – it's no longer a luxury confined to the largest manufacturers," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO of ETQ. "ETQ Reliance Go levels the playing field when it comes to advanced, cloud-native quality management systems, empowering organizations of all sizes to cost effectively automate their quality management processes and transition from manual or spreadsheet-based quality systems for superior product and operational quality."

ETQ Reliance Go is a proven software system that provides the building blocks to automate quality processes and establish a comprehensive closed-loop quality ecosystem.

Additional key features of ETQ Reliance Go include:

Convenient self-service setup. Quality teams can independently launch the platform with ETQ Reliance Go's user-friendly interface, step-by-step guides, and on-demand product training, empowering smaller teams to onboard users, reduce deployment barriers and eliminate the need for IT or vendor support.

Quality teams can independently launch the platform with ETQ Reliance Go's user-friendly interface, step-by-step guides, and on-demand product training, empowering smaller teams to onboard users, reduce deployment barriers and eliminate the need for IT or vendor support. Cloud-native infrastructure. Built on Amazon AWS, ETQ Reliance Go delivers a secure, high-performance cloud-native experience that scales seamlessly to support future growth.

Built on Amazon AWS, ETQ Reliance Go delivers a secure, high-performance cloud-native experience that scales seamlessly to support future growth. Preconfigured quality processes . ETQ Reliance Go comes with more than a dozen quality processes, including document control, training management, audit management, nonconformance handling and more.

. ETQ Reliance Go comes with more than a dozen quality processes, including document control, training management, audit management, nonconformance handling and more. Automated performance tracking. ETQ Reliance Go allows manufacturers to start small and scale fast with modular quality applications that they can set up and deploy individually or integrated together. Quality teams can start with out-of-the box processes that can be automated or streamlined immediately, and they can quickly demonstrate ROI through automated performance tracking and proven audit readiness.

ETQ Reliance Go is available immediately.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety, and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

SOURCE ETQ, LLC