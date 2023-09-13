ETQ Named "NextGen Digital Transformation Solution Provider" at the 2023 NextGen Solution Provider Awards

Award Recognizes ETQ's Work Helping Global Climate Innovator Trane Technologies Automate Quality Processes and Achieve Data-Driven Visibility

BURLINGTON, Mass. , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, the leading quality management system (QMS) provider, today announced that it was named a Digital Transformation Award recipient, as part of the annual NextGen Solution Provider Awards hosted by Supply Chain Management Review. The award recognizes ETQ's role in helping Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, leverage the ETQ Reliance quality management system (QMS) to enable standard and consistent product quality, better collaboration with suppliers and stronger efficiency and visibility.

The award will be presented to David Isaacson, Vice President, Product Marketing, ETQ, during the NextGen Supply Chain Conference, taking place in Chicago, Oct 16-18, 2023.

"We're thrilled to be named a NextGen Digital Transformation Solution Provider," said Isaacson. "As our work with Trane Technologies demonstrates, the key to effective digital transformation initiatives is a strong partnership between world-class providers and leading enterprises willing to disrupt the status quo, and leverage today's digital tools to create a culture of innovation."

With 30,000 employees, and 100 plants, Trane Technologies was committed to optimizing the ETQ Reliance QMS as a data superhighway, facilitating data transfer outside of silos and throughout all areas of its complex business operations. Working with ETQ, the company was able to leverage data-driven visibility and automate quality processes, significantly lowering warranty costs and reducing manufacturing scrap rates and rework. Trane uses ETQ Reliance to capture and centralize essential data to anticipate and better manage customer complaints, manage suppliers, implement Corrective and Preventative Actions (CAPA), address Planned Deviations, automate Production Part Approval Processes (PPAP) and perform other critical functions that automate quality enterprise-wide.

"The NextGen Solution Provider Awards, recognize companies such as ETQ, that are shaping tomorrow's supply chains with advances that are helping organizations navigate the complexities of the modern supply chain while also preparing them for success in the future," said Bob Trebilock, Editorial Director, Supply Chain Management Review.

This year's NextGen Solution Provider Awards honor solution providers that have utilized NextGen supply chain technologies in a project implemented for a customer in the following categories: Robotics, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Predictive Analytics. ETQ was one of four companies recognized within the Digital Transformation category.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS, and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software, and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844245/ETQ_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ETQ