ETQ Names Prashant Darisi Chief Product Officer

Veteran Enterprise SaaS Executive Brings Deep AI, GTM and Roadmap Management Expertise

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced the appointment of Prashant Darisi as Chief Product Officer. At ETQ, Darisi will be responsible for managing the product roadmap for ETQ's industry-leading quality management system (QMS) software platform, ETQ Reliance®, and driving the expansion of the software into new realms that maximize the impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive quality analytics. He will also drive product strategy and execution that extends ETQ's lead in integrating its QMS with innovative connected worker capabilities.

"Prashant's experience and approach to product leadership is an ideal match for ETQ, as we delve deeply into advanced technologies like AI and analytics and rich connected workforce capabilities that bring significant and tangible business benefits to our current and future customers," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. "As we explore the endless possibilities now available to us through our integration into the Hexagon environment, his leadership will be critical in finding avenues of cooperation and integration that bring the most practical impact to our customers around the globe."

"The opportunity to join ETQ is ripe with potential, and I am eager to engage with the product team and company leadership at such a critical juncture in the company's evolution," said Prashant Darisi, Chief Product Officer, ETQ. "While the universe of technical advancement is all in front of us, the greatest challenge will be pursuing not just the most advanced technology for ETQ Reliance, but the technology that best serves our customers, so they can serve theirs. We're dedicated to meeting that challenge now and in the future."

Prior to ETQ, Darisi was Vice President and General Manager, at Everbridge where he was responsible for a portfolio of enterprise SaaS products, mergers and acquisitions, pricing and packaging, competitive intelligence and technology partnerships. In addition, he also was responsible for Everbridge's AI/ML (machine learning) strategy. Prior to that he was Senior Director of Product Management and Engineering for RSA's Identity Governance platform.

Darisi brings to ETQ more than 20 years' experience in executive positions, leading enterprise software platform development, product management, engineering, go-to-market and customer support operations. He has managed global teams across multiple geographies for several private and public companies and has authored multiple patents.

Darisi holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Engineering from Mangalore University, India; and an MBA in High Technology and Leadership from D'Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University. He also holds a certificate from Wharton Executive Education in Business Analytics.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety, and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Click here to download a copy of ETQ's recent industry report: "The Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing 2024."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471328/4844529/ETQ_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ETQ