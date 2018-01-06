Etron to Showcase Its DRAM Product Line at CES 2018

Seizing the Potential of AR/VR

AR and VR were initially deployed in the gaming and entertainment industries. However, over the past few years, the usage of these technologies has extended its reach to a commercial level in industries like education, healthcare, tourism and real estate. According to a research by Goldman Sachs, AR/VR is expected to grow into an $80 billion market by 2025.

Seeing this great opportunity, Etron has been focusing on the development of memory products that support high-bandwidth, low-latency image processing technologies, the two main requirements for VR and AR. Its 256Mb DDR2 -- EM6KA32H and 512Mb DDR3 -- EM6GB16E memory solutions with 16/32-bit input/output are capable of transfering 4.3Gb/s. With high perfromance and low power consumption, these DRAMs not only create a wonderful experience for users, but also contribute to environmental protection and conservation.

Integrating Proprietary SDRAM Products into Broadband Networking

In the era of digital convergence, governments all over the world have made the establishment of broadband communication facilities a high priority, especially in Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Network (GPON), the Ethernet Passive Optical Networking (EPON), as well as Very-high-bit-rate digital subscriber line (VDSL).

Etron combines its self-developed, proprietary 512Mb/1Gb/2Gb/4Gb DDR3 SDRAM as an integrated memory solution. It can be applied to GPON, EPON and VDSL platforms, and as the core of home network gateways, home routers or enterprises networks. This solution, being verified by major chip providers in the market and made available for key networking brands, is now under mass production for shipping to clients.

Going Above and Beyond in the Industry 4.0 Era

Etron continues to improve product quality to meet the needs of industrial electronic control and robotics applications, embracing the trend of industry 4.0. Apart from AR/VR and broadband networking applications, Etron will also bring with them:

Known Good Die (KGD) and Small Package Solutions with Specialty Buffer Memory products of 30- and 25-nanometer advanced processes

Low power 256Mb LPDDR2 for IoT applications

Buffer memory products that fit the specifications of Full HD, 2K, and even 4K UHD panel timing controllers

V Solution, a series of automotive-grade memory products, including 128Mb~2Gb DDR2/DDR3 SDRAM with AEC-Q100 specifications for automotive electronics (see https://youtu.be/ZgXSWDUhH4Y for details)

For more information, please visit Etron at CES 2018 (booth No. 21639, South Hall 1, Las Vegas Convention Center), or visit www.etron.com.

About Etron Technology, Inc

Etron Technology, Inc. (Gretai: 5351) is a world-class fabless IC design and product company specializing in application-driven memories, smart ICs and 3D heterogeneous Integration designs of multiple dices primarily adding values for product differentiation of system customers, which include CE- & IOT-DRAMs, Know-Good-Die Memories, High-Speed USB Type-C Controller Chipsets, Novel 3D Natural-Light Depth-Map Vision Sensing ICs and Platforms and the smallest and lightest Spherical 360-degree video capturing chips and subsystems.

