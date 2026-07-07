eTrucks Attains Elite Geotab Partner Status in Transportation & Logistics

Company joins exclusive top-tier ecosystem alongside industry leaders to deliver premier telematics solutions.

SASKATOON, SK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - eTrucks today announced it has been recognized as an Elite and Specialized Certified Geotab Partner in the Transportation & Logistics market segment. This exclusive ranking is reserved for partners that deliver best-in-class results and demonstrate profound technical depth in telematics and fleet management solutions for the markets they serve.

With this certification, eTrucks is proud to join a respected group of industry heavyweights, standing alongside brands such as Enterprise Fleet Management and T-Mobile for Business. The designation validates eTrucks' specialized expertise in addressing the unique compliance, routing, safety, and efficiency challenges facing modern commercial fleets.

"Achieving Elite status solidifies our commitment to improving fleet operations for our clients," said Fred Amaya, VP of eTrucks. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to technical excellence and our unwavering commitment to helping our customers' fleets operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently through industry-leading ELD and telematics technology."

The strengthened partnership positions eTrucks to deliver clients even more cutting-edge data insights and high-touch technical support to optimize modern fleet operations in 2026 and beyond. To find out more about what the company offers, visit etrucks.com

About eTrucks: eTrucks is a premier provider of fleet management and compliance solutions for the US and Canada. Specializing in advanced Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) and vehicle tracking, eTrucks empowers commercial fleets with data-driven insights to maximize efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance.

About Geotab: Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions, providing telematics and asset tracking to more than 50,000 customers across 150 countries. For over 20 years, Geotab has advanced data innovation to help fleets and public-sector organizations transform their operations.

SOURCE eTrucks