eTrueNorth and Hy-Vee, Inc. Partner to Offer Pharmacy-Based COVID-19 and Flu Test and Treat

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of March 3, 2023, Iowans who display symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu may be tested and treated at no cost with one visit to a local pharmacy through a new partnership between supermarket Hy-Vee, Inc. and healthcare company eTrueNorth. The newly available diagnostic test detects active COVID-19 and/or flu infection, with results available in as few as 30 minutes.

Andy Dum, vice president, Pharmacy Solutions for eTrueNorth

Together, these two companies bring the test to treat service to a first wave of nine Hy-Vee pharmacies throughout Iowa until April 30, 2023. The effort is part of a trial program, one of the first of its kind in the state. Locations for the program are:

North Ankeny Hy-Vee at 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, Iowa Cedar Falls Hy-Vee at 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, Iowa Edgewood Hy-Vee at 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa Chariton Hy-Vee at 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, Iowa West Broadway Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa Fort Dodge Hy-Vee at 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, Iowa Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee at 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, Iowa Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa Waukee Hy-Vee at 1005 Hickman Road, Waukee, Iowa

Individuals must be over the age of 12 and first complete an online assessment before participating in a free, scheduled, drive-thru testing process. If results are positive the participant may be treated directly by an available Hy-Vee pharmacist. To learn more or to register for a test, visit www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com.

"Symptoms for respiratory infections like COVID-19, ﬂu, and even RSV, are similar. People worry about which infection they may have and whether they would beneﬁt from treatment beyond routine symptom management," said Andy Dum, vice president, Pharmacy Solutions for eTrueNorth. "Rapid combination test results coupled with pharmacist-prescribed treatment at community pharmacies are solutions eTrueNorth is supporting for our pharmacy partners."

eTrueNorth, with the tagline Fitting Healthcare into Everyday Life™, has been helping Americans more easily access healthcare since their founding in 2013. As partners with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program, eTrueNorth works with pharmacies and other testing facilities nationwide to offer no-cost COVID-19 testing.

"We are honored to be part of this nationwide effort with the CDC and HHS. Every day we strive to simplify Americans' lives by helping them gain access to healthcare through their neighborhood pharmacies," said Kyle Alexander, president and chief operating officer for eTrueNorth. "Doing so improves outcomes toward becoming a healthier population."

Part of the eTrueNorth mission is to increase the availability of point of care testing which offer results during the same visit. These may include fingerstick blood tests (such as A1C, cholesterol, HIV, and hepatitis C) and nasal or saliva swab tests (like COVID-19, strep throat, and influenza).

ABOUT eTRUENORTH

eTrueNorth's mission is to provide access to basic health and wellness services to every individual through its curated network of trusted providers at retail pharmacies. By empowering local pharmacies to administer preventive healthcare screenings and close gaps in care, eTrueNorth works in partnership with retail pharmacies, self-funded employers, and third-party payors to improve access to care, identify undiagnosed conditions, and better manage chronic diseases. Learn more about the company's efforts at etruenorth.com

ABOUT Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 80,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

SOURCE eTrueNorth