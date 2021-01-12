eTrueNorth Leverages Its Technology Platform to Enable COVID-19 Vaccines at Retail Pharmacies

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTrueNorth is now empowering retail pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines increasing access for all Americans. The company is utilizing its proven technology platform that has successfully enabled COVID-19 testing at more than 1,450 sites across the country.

Whether vaccine delivery programs are available curbside, through pharmacy drive-throughs, or at the in-store pharmacy counter, eTrueNorth wants to do its part to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine. eTrueNorth can work with pharmacies of all sizes regarding vaccine administration using a website specific for the retail pharmacy banner. eTrueNorth is providing the needed technology to pharmacies that allows Americans to:

Answer vaccine eligibility questions and collect data which is required for immunization reporting (and can change with individual state requirements)

Schedule an appointment

Complete consents

Create vouchers for vaccine to be administered at the pharmacy

While onsite for the first vaccine dose, immediately schedule the second dose appointment for the appropriate timeframe

Receive second vaccine appointment reminders via email

Mandatory for the retail pharmacy, the eTrueNorth Vaccine Voucher Solution allows for the collection and secure transfer of required information to the CDC Immunization Data Clearinghouse (DCH).

"Our goal was to overcome obstacles that are preventing a faster rollout of vaccines," said Michael McEntee, eTrueNorth's Chief Science Officer. "We have eliminated two of the most significant issues that pharmacies face today when offering COVID-19 vaccines. We have a proven technology platform that can gather the required data and securely send that data to the CDC DCH. In addition, while onsite for the first vaccine dose, our platform allows the individual to be immediately scheduled for the second vaccine appointment."

While pharmacies are accustomed to gathering and sending vaccine data to state registries, the federal government is requiring new data points such as race and ethnicity to be collected and securely transmitted to the CDC.

JoLynn Coleman, eTrueNorth's Vice President of Pharmacy Solutions, commented that the eTrueNorth Vaccine Voucher Solution provides a comprehensive solution to retail pharmacies. "Pharmacies very much want to be actively participating in the nationwide effort to immunize Americans against COVID-19. We can help pharmacies be effective and efficient in administering the vaccines," Coleman said. "This technology solves for many of the challenges pharmacies face."

Critical to the success of COVID-19 vaccine programs is the ability to encourage individuals to get the second dose vaccine at the appropriate time.

"We listened and learned quickly that many retail pharmacies need access to an online resource that can provide the critical infrastructure needed for scheduling, consent and the crucial reminder to individuals to schedule their second vaccine," McEntee said. "The eTrueNorth platform can seamlessly perform eligibility confirmation, scheduling, voucher creation and consent components, as well as schedule and remind the individual of the second vaccine dose. Plus, we have infrastructure in place to communicate data with the CDC. We hope our technology enables many more pharmacies to actively participate in the COVID-19 immunization effort of Americans."

eTrueNorth is in the forefront of public health initiatives. In early April, eTrueNorth began its participation in the drive-through COVID-19 testing site program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. With some 700 sites across the country, eTrueNorth has responded by enabling more than 1.7 million COVID-19 tests over the last six months alone. In the future, eTrueNorth will continue to support COVID-19 tests, antibody tests and coordination of vaccine delivery. eTrueNorth is working to implement its infrastructure for other public health concerns, such as HIV and Hep C testing, as well as for maintenance of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Proven strategies and clinical expertise prepare the company to address public health concerns, known and unknown.

Media Contacts:

Tom Wiser

eTrueNorth Communications

317-517-2216

[email protected]

SOURCE eTrueNorth