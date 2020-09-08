eTrueNorth Partners with Remote Area Medical to Promote Free Dental, Medical and Vision Care to Underserved in Suburban Las Vegas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eTrueNorth, the U.S.-based healthcare technology company that enables laboratory testing at retail pharmacies and enables more than 50% of all drive-through COVID-19 specimen collection sites, is collaborating with Remote Area Medical – RAM® – to promote free dental, medical and vision clinics as well as to encourage COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma that may help others diagnosed with the virus.

RAM® is bringing a free clinic to Pathways Innovative Schools, 2000 S. Mount Charleston West, Pahrump, NV 89048 on October 3 and 4, 2020. In addition to offering free healthcare services at this event, RAM will be collaborating with eTrueNorth to accept plasma donations from survivors.

eTrueNorth is enabling the following drive-through testing sites in the greater Las Vegas area made possible by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Individuals who desire testing should visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to register. As many as 1,500 individuals can be tested each day per location until September 19:

Texas Station - 2101 Texas Star Ln, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

89032 Fiesta Casino - 777 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015

89015 Sam Boyd Stadium - 7000 E Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89122

eTrueNorth will begin proactively communicating via email with all individuals who are tested at the above sites regarding the free dental, medical and vision clinics. Further, individuals who receive a positive COVID-19 test result from the drive-through specimen collection sites will be invited to donate.

"RAM is a great organization, and eTrueNorth is very pleased to help raise awareness for their upcoming October 3 and 4 clinics as well as encourage COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma," said Coral May, eTrueNorth's Chief Executive Officer and President. "This collaboration makes perfect sense. eTrueNorth will be helping thousands of individuals get tested. A couple of weeks later, RAM will be holding their free clinic. By using our ability to message individuals who get COVID-19 tested, we hope more individuals will take advantage of free care as well as make COVID-19 survivors aware of a plasma donation opportunity."





Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu shots, and general medical exams. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

The free clinic in Pahrump, NV, Oct. 3-4, is by appointment only. Appointments can be booked beginning on September 1 through October 2, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm ET, or until appointment slots are full. Patients interested in receiving care should call (865) 500-8592 to book an appointment.

Check out RAM's clinic schedule page at https://www.ramusa.org/clinic-schedule/. For more information about RAM's mobile clinics, to donate, or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

eTrueNorth has positioned itself to be in the forefront of public health initiatives. eTrueNorth began its participation in drive-through COVID-19 testing site program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. With more than 350 sites across the country, eTrueNorth has responded by enabling more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests. eTrueNorth is working to implement its proven infrastructure for HIV and Hep C testing as well as for maintenance of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. These proven strategies are designed to address these concerns and to prepare for public health challenges that are yet unknown. Learn more at www.etruenorth.com.

