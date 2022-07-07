eTrueNorth Rolls Out Innovative Approach to Gap in Care Closure

eTrueNorth is simplifying health plan gap-in-care closure efforts by offering a combination of SaaS technology and clinical services in a convenient pharmacy setting.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By providing a curated network of pharmacies equipped to offer point-of-care health testing to individuals across the country, eTrueNorth is Fitting Healthcare into Everyday Life™.

eTrueNorth is a U.S.-based healthcare services company enabling laboratory testing at large chain, small banner, and independent pharmacies. Following a successful nationwide pilot, eTrueNorth is poised to help insurance providers and payors improve clinical patient outcomes. Using sophisticated software and a network of over 16,500 CLIA-waived laboratories located in retail pharmacies, eTrueNorth closes gaps in care with pharmacy-based clinical services, thereby improving HEDIS scores and CMS Star Ratings for health plan clients.

"On average, patients visit their community pharmacist twelve times more often than they do their primary care provider. That makes sense once you consider that more than 90% of the US population lives within five miles of a community pharmacy.i" said Coral S. May, eTrueNorth Chief Executive Officer.

Pharmacies have long been a trusted community resource. Their value and adaptability were highlighted as they played a key role in community testing and vaccination throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a large volume of COVID testing transitions from the pharmacy to the home, pharmacies are pivoting their focus to the prevention and management of common and chronic diseases like prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.

Further, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a significant interruption in the utilization of routine preventative medical care, complicating the management of chronic disease and leaving other illnesses undiagnosed. From a public health standpoint, it is critical we establish new means of detecting disease and resolving gaps in care.

eTrueNorth has partnered with PDHI, a healthcare software organization, to combine the power of PDHI's ConXus software with the convenience of the community pharmacy to customize pharmacy-based Gap in Care Closure programs tailored to the needs of commercial and managed care plans across the country.

eTrueNorth's ever-growing pharmacy network enables access to consumers in rural, urban, and suburban regions from coast to coast, which is crucial when trying to engage with socially vulnerable communities.

To learn more about how eTrueHealth's technology services and extensive pharmacy network can simplify Gap in Care Closure for your organization, contact [email protected].

About eTrueNorth

eTrueNorth's mission is to provide access to basic health & wellness services, to every individual, through our curated network of trusted providers at retail pharmacies. By empowering local pharmacies to administer preventative healthcare screenings and close gaps in care, eTrueNorth works in partnership with retail pharmacies, self-funded employers, and third-party payors to improve access to care, identify undiagnosed conditions, and better manage chronic diseases. eTrueNorth is Fitting Healthcare into Everyday Life™.

About Protocol Driven Healthcare Inc.

PDHI is a software organization that develops and distributes ConXus, a configurable, white-label platform, to support population health management, point of care, and wellness programs. With a 25-year track record of success, PDHI is trusted by hundreds of companies including health plans, wellness providers, and large employers across the United States.

Media Contact:

Tom Wiser

eTrueNorth Communications

[email protected]

317-517-2216

i Strand MA, Bratberg J, Eukel H, Hardy M, Williams C. Community Pharmacists' Contributions to Disease Management During the COVID-19 Pandemic. [Erratum appears in Prev Chronic Dis 2020;17. http://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2020/20_0317e.htm.] Prev Chronic Dis 2020;17:200317.

SOURCE eTrueNorth