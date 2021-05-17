ETS Adds 39 Educator Licensure Exams to Praxis Testing at Home

PRINCETON, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ETS Praxis® program is adding 39 educator licensure assessments to Praxis tests at home beginning in July. Currently, Praxis Core, elementary education, middle school and other content and pedagogy tests are available through the remote solution.

"Nearly the entire suite of Praxis exams will now be available through our at home solution," said ETS® Professional Educator Programs Executive Director Jason Carter. "We're delivering more than 120 Praxis tests through our remote solution to help meet the needs of even more aspiring educators."

Praxis tests at home was launched over one year ago to provide prospective teachers with an opportunity to become certified amid the pandemic. Continuous improvements have been made that include increasing the availability of tests, simplifying the registration process and making remote testing a permanent part of the Praxis program.

"By making more teacher licensure exams available we're helping to strengthen the teacher pipeline," said Carter. "While the education landscape continues to evolve, the need for qualified instructors to educate our students only grows. We will continue to do all that we can to support more educators becoming certified to increase access to quality education for all students."

To date, more than 120 test titles (including subtests) for prospective educators are available, with nearly 350,000 registrations already received for Praxis tests at home.

For more information visit https://www.ets.org/s/cv/praxis/at-home.

The 39 additional titles now available through Praxis tests at home include:

Test Code Test Name Registration Opens Testing Begins 6412 Connecticut Administrator Test 7/5/2021 7/5/2021 5714 Communication and Literacy: Reading 7/12/2021 7/12/2021 5724 Communication and Literacy: Writing 7/12/2021 7/12/2021 5134 Art: Content Knowledge 7/20/2021 7/20/2021 5402 School Psychologist 7/20/2021 7/20/2021 5941 World and U.S. History: Content Knowledge 7/20/2021 7/20/2021 5174 French 7/26/2021 7/26/2021 5183 German 7/26/2021 7/26/2021 5195 Spanish 7/26/2021 7/26/2021 5601 Latin 8/2/2021 8/2/2021 5091 Physical Education: Content Knowledge 9/1/2021 9/1/2021 5561 Marketing Education 9/1/2021 9/1/2021 5221 Speech Communication Content Knowledge 9/1/2021 9/1/2021 5322 Special Education: Teaching Students with Intellectual Disabilities 9/1/2021 9/1/2021 5391 Psychology 9/1/2021 9/1/2021 5881 Special Ed: Teaching Speech to Students with Language Impairments 9/1/2021 9/1/2021 5006 5007 Elem Ed Generalist (Reading/LA/SS)

5008 Elem Ed Generalist (Math/Science) 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5164 Middle School Mathematics 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5165 Mathematics 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5026 5027 EC Generalist (Reading/LA/SS)

5028 EC Generalist (Math/Science) 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5115 Music Instrumental and General Knowledge 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5116 Music Vocal and General Knowledge 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5485 Physical Science 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5625 PLT: Pre-K–12 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5224 Journalism 7/12/2021 9/6/2021 5135 Art: Content and Analysis 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5358 Gifted Education 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5311 Library Media Specialist 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5841 WL Pedagogy 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5701 Agriculture 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5039 English Language Arts: Content and Analysis 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5531 Pre-Kindergarten Education 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5551 Health Education 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5641 Theatre 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5372 Special Education: Teaching Students with Behavioral Disorders/Emotional Disturbances 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5911 Economics 9/6/2021 9/6/2021 5921 Geography 9/6/2021 9/6/20211

