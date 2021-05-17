ETS Adds 39 Educator Licensure Exams to Praxis Testing at Home

ETS

May 17, 2021, 10:30 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ETS Praxis® program is adding 39 educator licensure assessments to Praxis tests at home beginning in July. Currently, Praxis Core, elementary education, middle school and other content and pedagogy tests are available through the remote solution.

"Nearly the entire suite of Praxis exams will now be available through our at home solution," said ETS® Professional Educator Programs Executive Director Jason Carter. "We're delivering more than 120 Praxis tests through our remote solution to help meet the needs of even more aspiring educators."

Praxis tests at home was launched over one year ago to provide prospective teachers with an opportunity to become certified amid the pandemic. Continuous improvements have been made that include increasing the availability of tests, simplifying the registration process and making remote testing a permanent part of the Praxis program.  

"By making more teacher licensure exams available we're helping to strengthen the teacher pipeline," said Carter. "While the education landscape continues to evolve, the need for qualified instructors to educate our students only grows. We will continue to do all that we can to support more educators becoming certified to increase access to quality education for all students."

To date, more than 120 test titles (including subtests) for prospective educators are available, with nearly 350,000 registrations already received for Praxis tests at home.

For more information visit https://www.ets.org/s/cv/praxis/at-home.

The 39 additional titles now available through Praxis tests at home include:

Test Code

Test Name

Registration Opens

Testing Begins

6412

Connecticut Administrator Test

7/5/2021

7/5/2021

5714

Communication and Literacy: Reading

7/12/2021

7/12/2021

5724

Communication and Literacy: Writing

7/12/2021

7/12/2021

5134

Art: Content Knowledge

7/20/2021

7/20/2021

5402

School Psychologist

7/20/2021

7/20/2021

5941

World and U.S. History: Content Knowledge

7/20/2021

7/20/2021

5174

French

7/26/2021

7/26/2021

5183

German

7/26/2021

7/26/2021

5195

Spanish

7/26/2021

7/26/2021

5601

Latin

8/2/2021

8/2/2021

5091

Physical Education: Content Knowledge

9/1/2021

9/1/2021

5561

Marketing Education

9/1/2021

9/1/2021

5221

Speech Communication Content Knowledge

9/1/2021

9/1/2021

5322

Special Education: Teaching Students with Intellectual Disabilities

9/1/2021

9/1/2021

5391

Psychology

9/1/2021

9/1/2021

5881

Special Ed: Teaching Speech to Students with Language Impairments

9/1/2021

9/1/2021

5006

5007 Elem Ed Generalist (Reading/LA/SS)
5008 Elem Ed Generalist (Math/Science)

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5164

Middle School Mathematics

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5165

Mathematics

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5026

5027 EC Generalist (Reading/LA/SS)
5028 EC Generalist (Math/Science)

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5115

Music Instrumental and General Knowledge

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5116

Music Vocal and General Knowledge

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5485

Physical Science

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5625

PLT: Pre-K–12

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5224

Journalism

7/12/2021

9/6/2021

5135

Art: Content and Analysis

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5358

Gifted Education

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5311

Library Media Specialist

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5841

WL Pedagogy

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5701

Agriculture

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5039

English Language Arts: Content and Analysis

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5531

Pre-Kindergarten Education

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5551

Health Education

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5641

Theatre

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5372

Special Education: Teaching Students with Behavioral Disorders/Emotional Disturbances

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5911

Economics

9/6/2021

9/6/2021

5921

Geography

9/6/2021

9/6/20211

___________________
1 ETS and PRAXIS are registered trademarks of ETS.

