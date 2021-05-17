ETS Adds 39 Educator Licensure Exams to Praxis Testing at Home
May 17, 2021, 10:30 ET
PRINCETON, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ETS Praxis® program is adding 39 educator licensure assessments to Praxis tests at home beginning in July. Currently, Praxis Core, elementary education, middle school and other content and pedagogy tests are available through the remote solution.
"Nearly the entire suite of Praxis exams will now be available through our at home solution," said ETS® Professional Educator Programs Executive Director Jason Carter. "We're delivering more than 120 Praxis tests through our remote solution to help meet the needs of even more aspiring educators."
Praxis tests at home was launched over one year ago to provide prospective teachers with an opportunity to become certified amid the pandemic. Continuous improvements have been made that include increasing the availability of tests, simplifying the registration process and making remote testing a permanent part of the Praxis program.
"By making more teacher licensure exams available we're helping to strengthen the teacher pipeline," said Carter. "While the education landscape continues to evolve, the need for qualified instructors to educate our students only grows. We will continue to do all that we can to support more educators becoming certified to increase access to quality education for all students."
To date, more than 120 test titles (including subtests) for prospective educators are available, with nearly 350,000 registrations already received for Praxis tests at home.
For more information visit https://www.ets.org/s/cv/praxis/at-home.
The 39 additional titles now available through Praxis tests at home include:
|
Test Code
|
Test Name
|
Registration Opens
|
Testing Begins
|
6412
|
Connecticut Administrator Test
|
7/5/2021
|
7/5/2021
|
5714
|
Communication and Literacy: Reading
|
7/12/2021
|
7/12/2021
|
5724
|
Communication and Literacy: Writing
|
7/12/2021
|
7/12/2021
|
5134
|
Art: Content Knowledge
|
7/20/2021
|
7/20/2021
|
5402
|
School Psychologist
|
7/20/2021
|
7/20/2021
|
5941
|
World and U.S. History: Content Knowledge
|
7/20/2021
|
7/20/2021
|
5174
|
French
|
7/26/2021
|
7/26/2021
|
5183
|
German
|
7/26/2021
|
7/26/2021
|
5195
|
Spanish
|
7/26/2021
|
7/26/2021
|
5601
|
Latin
|
8/2/2021
|
8/2/2021
|
5091
|
Physical Education: Content Knowledge
|
9/1/2021
|
9/1/2021
|
5561
|
Marketing Education
|
9/1/2021
|
9/1/2021
|
5221
|
Speech Communication Content Knowledge
|
9/1/2021
|
9/1/2021
|
5322
|
Special Education: Teaching Students with Intellectual Disabilities
|
9/1/2021
|
9/1/2021
|
5391
|
Psychology
|
9/1/2021
|
9/1/2021
|
5881
|
Special Ed: Teaching Speech to Students with Language Impairments
|
9/1/2021
|
9/1/2021
|
5006
|
5007 Elem Ed Generalist (Reading/LA/SS)
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5164
|
Middle School Mathematics
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5165
|
Mathematics
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5026
|
5027 EC Generalist (Reading/LA/SS)
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5115
|
Music Instrumental and General Knowledge
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5116
|
Music Vocal and General Knowledge
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5485
|
Physical Science
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5625
|
PLT: Pre-K–12
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5224
|
Journalism
|
7/12/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5135
|
Art: Content and Analysis
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5358
|
Gifted Education
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5311
|
Library Media Specialist
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5841
|
WL Pedagogy
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5701
|
Agriculture
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5039
|
English Language Arts: Content and Analysis
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5531
|
Pre-Kindergarten Education
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5551
|
Health Education
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5641
|
Theatre
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5372
|
Special Education: Teaching Students with Behavioral Disorders/Emotional Disturbances
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5911
|
Economics
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/2021
|
5921
|
Geography
|
9/6/2021
|
9/6/20211
___________________
1 ETS and PRAXIS are registered trademarks of ETS.
SOURCE ETS
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article