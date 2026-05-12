ETS Introduces Praxis Steps, the First National Modular Approach to Teacher Licensure Assessment

PRINCETON, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS's Praxis program, the leading provider of teacher licensure assessments, announced today the launch of Praxis Steps, a new, modular capability designed to strengthen educator pipelines by offering more flexible ways to progress through licensure testing without sacrificing rigor or lowering standards.

Beginning Late Summer/Early Fall 2026, Praxis Steps will be available as a capability within the Praxis Elementary Education Fundamentals tests. The model allows candidates to take the full test all at once or complete smaller, focused content area assessments, called "Steps," providing greater flexibility.

"Praxis Steps responds directly to what states, preparation programs and candidates are asking for: flexibility, clarity, and better data," said Vince Dean, Associate Vice President of Praxis at ETS. "This approach allows us to preserve quality and support measurable outcomes for educator licensure assessment, hallmarks of what Praxis is known for and what teacher candidates, districts and states alike deserve,"

The offering is being announced now to allow states and educator preparation programs (EPPs) time to engage early and be among the first to offer Praxis Steps when it becomes available. Arkansas and West Virginia are already early adopters of the Praxis Elementary Education Fundamentals tests and will have first access to Steps as part of this collaboration, with Idaho signing on formally in the fall.

Different Paths. One Rigorous Standard.

Praxis Steps modernizes teacher licensure assessment by pairing flexibility for candidates with maintained rigor and clearer insight. Key differentiators of Praxis Steps include:

Flexible, Personalized Assessment Pathways: Praxis Steps allows candidates to demonstrate content knowledge in the way that works best for them, testing all at once or progressing Step by Step, helping to increase confidence and reduce anxiety.





Praxis Steps allows candidates to demonstrate content knowledge in the way that works best for them, testing all at once or progressing Step by Step, helping to increase confidence and reduce anxiety. Targeted Retakes That Reduce Time and Cost: Teacher candidates who do not pass can retake only the specific Step(s) they need, rather than repeating the entire assessment, reducing unnecessary testing time, cost, and stress while supporting continued progress toward licensure.





Teacher candidates who do not pass can retake only the specific Step(s) they need, rather than repeating the entire assessment, reducing unnecessary testing time, cost, and stress while supporting continued progress toward licensure. Clearer Insights for States and Educator Preparation Programs: Step-level performance data goes beyond pass/fail results to help states and EPPs identify content gaps earlier; provide more targeted candidate support; and strengthen curriculum alignment and program improvement.





Step-level performance data goes beyond pass/fail results to help states and EPPs identify content gaps earlier; provide more targeted candidate support; and strengthen curriculum alignment and program improvement. Expanded Access, Without Compromising Quality: By lowering logistical and financial barriers while preserving rigorous content expectations, Praxis Steps helps more qualified candidates move forward toward the classroom, without shortcuts or exceptions.

Early Engagement

The release of Praxis Steps reflects ETS's ongoing commitment to helping states modernize educator licensure through smarter, more flexible approaches. Building on the philosophy behind Praxis Bridge, which supports near‑pass candidates with targeted learning, Praxis Steps expands those ideas by giving teacher candidates multiple, more transparent pathways to successfully complete their licensure exams.

States and EPPs that engage now will be positioned to be among the first to offer Praxis Steps, providing candidates with more transparent testing options and opportunities to succeed, leveraging richer data to support candidates and drive program improvement. Praxis Steps will be enabled in additional tests, with more details to be shared as implementation progresses.

To learn more about Praxis Steps or to explore early adoption, visit https://praxis.ets.org/praxis-steps.html.

About Praxis

Building on ETS's 78-year legacy of research and innovation, the Praxis® program delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions that support educators from their first steps toward teaching through continued growth in their careers. Best known for the Praxis licensure assessments that help aspiring teachers demonstrate their readiness to teach, the program also includes ParaPathways™, Praxis Bridge™, Praxis Steps™, and ProEthica® – offering access, flexibility and support for educators while helping schools bring more qualified teachers into classrooms. Learn more at praxis.ets.org.

SOURCE ETS