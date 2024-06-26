ETS Names Rick Sinkfield as Chief Legal Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, announced today that Rick Sinkfield will join the company as Chief Legal Officer in July. Sinkfield joins ETS to lead the legal and compliance efforts for the global enterprise.

"Rick's extensive experience across government, business and education in the U.S. and globally will contribute immensely to ETS," said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS. "Rick's track record of accomplishments, leadership and mentorship in the legal field are exciting additions to our global leadership team."

Rick Sinkfield, Chief Legal Officer, ETS

Prior to joining ETS, Sinkfield served as the Chief Legal Officer and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer for Laureate Education, an international network of higher education institutions. In addition to leading the legal department globally, he also led numerous M&A/divestiture efforts in the U.S., Europe and Latin America, while simultaneously strengthening the company's corporate governance and ethics policies.

"ETS is a one-of-a-kind organization that plays a powerful role in the lives of learners around the world," said Sinkfield. "I'm excited to bring my passion for education, compliance and law to ETS so we can further expand the organization's mission impact."

Sinkfield practiced law at Sidley LLP and Akin Gump, where he developed specialties in corporate/securities law and public policy in banking, international trade and investment and intellectual property issues. He served as a senior executive in the U.S. Treasury Department and as an attorney at the U.S. State Department.

In addition, he has served as an adjunct professor at the George Washington School of Law and advised several non-profit boards and organizations whose missions have included fostering public-private micro-partnerships in Central America, arts in education, the performing arts and standardized test tutoring for at-risk high school kids in math and English. Sinkfield speaks four languages, has two college age children and lives with his wife in Georgia.

