ETS Performance and former Iowa Hawkeye Chad Greenway to Open Youth Athletic Training Facilities in West Des Moines and Ankeny on June 11

ETS Performance and Greenway to help young Iowa athletes maximize physical and psychological potential through customized training programs

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS Performance, a leading provider of innovative youth sports performance training programs, announced today the grand openings of two new state-of-the-art facilities in West Des Moines at 4405 SE Beisser Drive and in Ankeny at 405 SE Magazine Road, Suite 108. Former Minnesota Viking and Iowa Hawkeye All-American linebacker Chad Greenway has partnered with ETS Performance to open both locations and will attend each grand opening on June 11.

The new facilities in West Des Moines and Ankeny will serve as hubs for young athletes, predominantly aged 8-18, to enhance their athletic skills and embark on a transformative journey toward a successful athletic career. These centers will offer a variety of training programs designed to improve speed, strength, agility, endurance and overall performance, fueled by cutting-edge equipment, top-notch coaching, and personalized training plans tailored to their individual needs.

"We're excited to open our first two Iowa locations and to bring the highly differentiated training programs of ETS Performance to the talented youth of West Des Moines and Ankeny," said Jed Schmidt, CEO of ETS Performance. "With strong ties to Iowa, Chad and I are eager to help Iowa's young athletes reach their physical and psychological potential through next-level training that can't be found elsewhere. ETS Performance has helped thousands of youth, high school, collegiate and professional athletes globally and we look forward to delivering results for our clients in West Des Moines and Ankeny."

Since its launch in 2010, ETS Performance has produced more than 2,500 collegiate athletes and more than 200 professional athletes. The brand is also a key part of the training regimen of ETS partner and NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen. Now, ETS Performance has partnered in Iowa with Chad Greenway, a former Iowa Hawkeye All-American standout linebacker and retired member of the Minnesota Vikings. Greenway brings a wealth of knowledge and athlete training expertise that will help new ETS Performance members in Iowa reach desired results.

"I'm honored to partner with ETS Performance to open these new training facilities in Iowa," said Chad Greenway. "Our focus is to provide young athletes with the tools they need to succeed on and off the field. By combining top-level coaching with an individualized approach, I believe we can help aspiring athletes of all levels and sports take their performance to the next level. I consider Iowa to be a second home, and I'm excited to help youth athletes in the area reach their full potential."

ETS Performance takes pride in offering unique and comprehensive training programs tailored to the needs of young athletes to excel in their respective sports. Each center provides a range of educational resources to help athletes learn about recovery, injury prevention, and other key aspects of sports performance. The centers are agnostic to any specific sport and focus on overall athletic performance. ETS also offers specialized team training programs in football, basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, softball, volleyball, and other sports, as well as group training and individual training sessions.

To learn more about the facilities, training programs or schedule a free athlete evaluation, athletes and parents can visit www.etsperformance.com. Availability is limited and interested attendees are encouraged to sign up ahead of time.

About ETS Performance

Founded in 2010 by Ryan and Heidi Englebert, ETS Performance is a leading provider of comprehensive athletic training programs designed to nurture young aspiring athletes' skills. ETS Performance is utilized by thousands of athletes including ETS partner and NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen. With 30 state-of-the-art facilities across the Midwest, ETS Performance aims to inspire and guide young athletes through unique training programs focused on enhancing their athletic attributes. By leveraging the expertise of renowned athletes and industry professionals, ETS Performance ensures that aspiring athletes receive the best training experience possible. For more information, please visit www.etsperformance.com.

