ETS Performance Named to 2024 Midwest Inc. Regional List

Prestigious Ranking Acknowledges Fastest-Growing Private Companies Across the Region

WOODBURY, Minn., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS Performance, a leading provider of innovative youth sports performance training programs, announced today its ranking on the 2024 Midwest Inc. Regional List. The brand placed at #88 on the prestigious list, which honors the fastest-growing privately held companies by region over a two-year period. The ranking also credits each company with being industry disruptors and major job creators.

"It's an honor to rank on the Midwest Inc. Regional List and all credit goes to the entire ETS Performance team for their hard work and dedication to building our brand," said Jed Schmidt, Partner & CEO of ETS Performance. "With more than 35 locations open and several others in the pipeline, ETS is growing quickly and it's exciting to see others recognize our success, while doing our part to contribute to the economic outlook of the region. The future is immensely bright for ETS and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence in markets across the Midwest and beyond."

Since its launch, ETS Performance has produced more than 2,500 collegiate athletes and more than 200 professional athletes. The brand is also a key part of the training regimen of ETS partner and NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen.

ETS Performance takes pride in offering unique and comprehensive training programs tailored to the needs of young athletes to excel in their respective sports. Each center provides a range of educational resources to help athletes learn about recovery, injury prevention, and other key aspects of sports performance. The centers are agnostic to any specific sport and focus on overall athletic performance. ETS also offers specialized team training programs in football, basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, softball, volleyball, and other sports, as well as group training and individual training sessions.

To learn more about the facilities, training programs or schedule a free athlete evaluation, athletes and parents can visit www.etsperformance.com.

About ETS Performance

Founded in 2010 by Ryan and Heidi Englebert, ETS Performance is a leading provider of comprehensive athletic training programs designed to nurture young aspiring athletes' skills. ETS Performance is utilized by thousands of athletes including ETS partner and NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen. With more than 35 state-of-the-art facilities across the Midwest, ETS Performance aims to inspire and guide young athletes through unique training programs focused on enhancing their athletic attributes. By leveraging the expertise of renowned athletes and industry professionals, ETS Performance ensures that aspiring athletes receive the best training experience possible. For more information, please visit www.etsperformance.com.

