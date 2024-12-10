ETS PERFORMANCE OPENS FIRST YOUTH ATHLETIC TRAINING FACILITY IN QUEENSBURY

New Athletic Training Facility Offers Elite Programs to Empower Young Athletes

QUEENSBURY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS Performance, a leading provider of innovative youth sports performance training programs, proudly announces its expansion into the state of New York with the opening of its first location in Queensbury. This new facility will serve youth athletes ages 8-18, offering specialized training programs tailored to their individual needs.

ETS Performance of Queensbury, located at 75 Carey Rd. Unit 2, Queensbury, NY 12804 will serve its athletes through a range of training programs aimed at improving speed, strength, agility, endurance, and overall performance. Supported by state-of-the-art equipment, expert coaching, and personalized training plans tailored to each athlete's specific needs, these programs have helped produce over 3,500 collegiate athletes and over 250 professional athletes since the brand's launch in 2010. ETS Performance centers focus on overall athletic performance and are equipped to provide training for all disciplines.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 athletes to sign up for membership will receive a free evaluation and one free month of training. Additionally, participants will have a chance to win an autographed jersey by Adam Thielen or NHL forward Jake Guentzel.

"Our athletes, partners, and dedicated trainers have seen the difference that specialized training programs can have in the athletic development of our athletes," said Jed Schmidt, CEO of ETS Performance. "Our mission is to empower the next generation of top athletic talent by providing unparalleled training that not only enhances their physical abilities but also builds character and resilience. We are proud to be debuting our new facility in New York and look forward to helping shape the next generation of Queensbury's great athletes."

Led by long time ETS Performance partner, David Martin, the Queensbury facility will provide youth athletes with cutting-edge training programs designed to enhance their performance and overall development. Martin previously led a gym in Wisconsin for three years before returning back to his hometown of Queensbury to open his new training center. Throughout his career, Martin has trained hundreds of talented athletes from youth to the professional ranks. Notable professional athletes like Tyler Mattison of the Detroit Tigers, JP Feyereisen and James Paxton of the LA Dodgers, and Terrin Vavra of the Baltimore Orioles have all instilled their trust in David and the ETS team in taking their performance to the next level.

As a proud partner of ETS, NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen plays a key role in reinforcing the company's mission of developing youth athletes nationwide. His involvement, along with support from athletes like NHL forward Jake Guentzel, Minnesota Vikings' defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, and Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Kirk Cousins—who have backed locations in Omaha, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo—further strengthens ETS Performance's commitment to delivering the best training experience for young athletes.

The opening of the Queensbury facility is among the brand's broader expansion plan for the Northeast and Midwest. In 2024 alone, ETS Performance opened 7 new locations, including Queensbury, the first facility in New York state. With this launch, ETS Performance brings its unit count to 43 athletic training facilities in the United States since the launch of its first-ever location nearly 15 years ago.

To learn more about ETS Performance of Queensbury, its training programs or to schedule a free athlete evaluation, athletes and parents can visit www.etsperformance.com/upstateny. Availability is limited and interested members are encouraged to sign up ahead of time.

About ETS Performance

Founded in 2010 by Ryan and Heidi Englebert, ETS Performance is a leading provider of comprehensive athletic training programs designed to nurture young aspiring athletes' skills. ETS Performance is utilized by thousands of athletes including ETS partner and NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen. With more than 40 state-of-the-art facilities across the Midwest, ETS Performance aims to inspire and guide young athletes through unique training programs focused on enhancing their athletic attributes. Ranked one of the fastest-growing privately held companies across the Midwest, ETS Performance placed #88 on the 2024 Midwest Inc. Regional List as an industry disruptor and major job creator. By leveraging the expertise of renowned athletes and industry professionals, ETS Performance ensures that aspiring athletes receive the best training experience possible. For more information, please visit www.etsperformance.com.

